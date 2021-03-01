American children could receive COVID-19 vaccine by year-end: top expert Anthony Fauci





“We now have three really effective vaccines,” said Anthony Fauci. (Deposit)

Washington:

The United States could start vaccinating older children against Covid-19 by fall and younger children by the end of the year or early 2022, the chief pandemic adviser said on Sunday. the White House, Anthony Fauci.

Mass vaccination of school-aged children will allow millions of children to resume face-to-face learning earlier and will ease the burden on the millions of parents who are now caring for their children at home.

The reopening of schools, an intensely debated issue, has varied widely across the country, with some private and religious schools opening in front of public schools and teachers in some areas protesting against any early return.

But the decision by the US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday to grant emergency use authorization to a new single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has bolstered the prospect of an early reopening.

“We now have three really effective vaccines,” Fauci told ABC’s “This Week”.

So far, none of the three vaccines authorized in the United States (including Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna) have been authorized for children under the age of 16, but trials in children are underway.

High school kids – aged around 14 to 18 in the United States – should be able to get the shot “this fall,” Fauci told NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“I’m not sure it’s exactly the first day the school opens, but it’s pretty close to it,” he added.

Data is still being compiled on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for elementary and middle school children – typically ages five to 13 in the United States – so “realistically” they don’t. may not be able to receive the vaccine until late 2021 or early 2022, Fauci said.

Speaking Sunday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, former President Donald Trump urged the new administration to reopen schools.

“On behalf of the moms, dads and kids of America, I call on Joe Biden to open schools and open them now,” Trump said.

Although the federal government issues public health guidelines, it is largely up to locally elected school boards to reopen classrooms, not the president.

Children and adolescents are less often infected with the virus than adults, and face-to-face learning in schools has not been associated with significant community transmission.

While Covid-19 still ravages the United States, the worst-affected country in the world, around half of students currently attend school in person, the New York Times recently reported.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines urging schools to reopen safely and as soon as possible.

The strategy emphasizes universal masking, hand washing and disinfection, and contact tracing.

The CDC recommends immunization of teachers and staff as soon as the offer is available, and calls for different approaches depending on the level of community transmission in a given area.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

