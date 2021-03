UK Ready for Data Center Development, Arcadis | news

According to a new Arcadis report, the UK has emerged as one of the world’s top locations for building data centers.

The consultant said London is positioning itself as the largest data center market in European cities, and the UK’s superior cybersecurity, which the report ranks as the world’s best, makes the country a major target for data center investments.

This analysis was published in Arcadis’ New Data Center Location Index 2021, which ranks the world’s best market for data centers around the world.

The UK is booming even before the pandemic and has become a notable country in terms of location to build data centers that are experiencing exponential growth as people move online.

Natalie Sauber, head of market intelligence for Arcadis UK, said nearly 1 billion mobile broadband users will become mobile broadband users over the next five years.

She added that more data centers will need to be built to cope with this tremendous increase in demand.

Of the 50 countries evaluated in the report, the UK has the highest score for energy security. This is already a key factor in energy-consuming data centers, which account for about 1% of the world’s electricity use.

The UK’s location has also made it an important exchange between North America and Europe, with more than 50 submarine cables contributing to its position as a global communications hub.

However, the report warns that Brexit’s impact on data hosting and media streaming has potentially posed a risk that means operators will have to build additional capacity on both sides of the channel.

Sauber said: Data centers can be located almost anywhere, but there are a number of important factors that affect cost and return on investment.

From the availability and reliability of renewable energy sources, the ease of obtaining construction permits, to electricity prices, cybersecurity, data protection and privacy regulations, all of this can vary widely depending on the location of the facility.

The report ranks 50 markets based on their respective market performance in 8 key areas (GDP per capita) covering construction permits, electricity prices, energy security, cybersecurity, domestic market size, number of mobile broadband subscriptions and average download speed. I put it.

Global Top 20 in Arcadis Data Center Location Index 2021:

United States 11. Taiwan Singapore 12. Hong Kong Japan 13. United Kingdom Sweden 14. Australia Norway 15. China Denmark 16. Korea United Arab Emirates 17. Luxembourg Finland 18. Canada France 19. Netherlands Switzerland 20. Poland

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos