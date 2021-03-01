Britain did not prepare to move to Hong Kong-POLITICO





London It could be one of the biggest policy decisions of the Boris Johnsons Premiership.

It was a major statement on British foreign policy after Brexit that the British Prime Minister proposed a way to provide citizenship to potentially millions of Hong Kongers in response to China’s imposing strict national security laws on former British territories. But the domestic ramifications can also be very important, and the Labor opposition is warning the government to do much more to prepare.

The number of possible use of the new visa route, which opened at the end of January, is uncertain, but potentially hundreds of thousands of people from one of Asia’s most dynamic cities could start a new life in the UK after Brexit.

Some experts have spoken of a wave of migration that could mean social and economic change in the UK on a scale similar to the way Central and Eastern European countries joined the EU in 2004. The incident triggered a shift of nearly 600,000 people. Thousands of immigration from Poland and other countries to the UK over the next eight years, while transforming the labor market and boosting the economy, promoted anti-immigration politics that played an important role in the Brexit vote.

Others predict that the number coming from Hong Kong to the UK will be much less than that, either way, with very different demographic impacts and political contexts. First of all, opinion polls show that this policy supports interparty support and the majority of the public.

Alan Manning, former chairman of the Government Independent Immigration Advisory Council from 2016 to 2020, said there is tremendous uncertainty. Little power. Very large number [that some predict] This is what you can get when there is an absolute collapse and anarchy in Hong Kong. It really is in the hands of the Chinese government.

Economic momentum

Home Offices’ median estimate is that about 300,000 Hong Kongers are expected to choose the new visa route over the next five years, with a total of 5.4 million British overseas (BNO), 2.3 million dependents, and at least 18 with a BNO parent. 187,000 people 23 years old.

Manning said he would predict that if he had to make an estimate, the figure would be under the government’s estimate.

It would be very surprising if the Eastern Bloc countries could match their EU membership,” Manning said.

First of all, the total number that can come is far less than the population of EU-8 Eastern European countries that joined the EU in 2004, so residents can live and work in the UK. For member countries, the UK is an attractive place because it is a poor country, Manning added. Hong Kong is a richer country. There is no economic drive for very strong migration.

Another historical comparison relates to the migration of tens of thousands of Asian citizens from Uganda and Kenya to the UK in the late 1960s and early 1970s, where many residents were deported or deported by punishment policies.

Again, the situation is different, Manning said. China seems to want to actively stop Hong Kongers from leaving. So, a lot will depend on whether a significant number of people outside politicians and activists start to feel that life in Hong Kong is intolerable.

Take-up [BNO] Passports can be much larger than they actually use, Manning said. So it’s there as an option in case things get really bad.

‘Immediate threat’

Simon Cheng, founder of the foreign community group Hong Kongers in the UK, said whether fellow citizens decide to come depends on factors such as age, political participation and career prospects. He agrees with the Home Office’s estimate that hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers could arrive over the next five years, he said.

Young people at the forefront of democratization protests are most likely to feel an immediate threat, he said. Many others are not at the forefront, but are dissatisfied with the political reality of Hong Kong.

Cheng’s group conducted a small survey of 315 Hong Kongers and found that most of the people who want to move to the UK are professionals working in fields like financial services. Almost three-quarters have college degrees.

The Ministry of Home Affairs estimates that tax revenues from new entrants, many of whom are more likely to work in the well-paid sector, imply a net profit of between 2.4 billion and 2.9 billion on government finances over five years.

The Labor Party said the government is not making enough effort to prepare British society for the arrival of Hong Kongers and that it is not making it easier for the richest of them to use the visa program.

In a letter to the housing, community and local government shared with POLITICO, the three shadow ministers said they were increasingly concerned that little or no plans to integrate BNO visa holders into British society appear to have been made.

The letter was signed by Stephen Kinnock, the shadow minister of the Asia Pacific region. Minister of Shadows for Immigration, Holly Lynch; Steve Reed, Shadow Secretary of State for Community and Local Government.

This is an important move for people who present many opportunities, but it presents a challenge that needs to be managed effectively, adding that the government should work with local authorities to address issues for Hong Kongers to settle, integrate and access the labor market. Use of public services.

Unless the government lowers their financial barriers, they warn that the BNO visa pathway will only be available to the rich, and they point out that families of two adults with two children will have to pay nearly 16,000 upfront payments to meet the requirements.

The nature of what many Hong Kong immigrants do and the fact that they come from major cities around the world means that settlers are, above all else, very likely to be drawn to downtown London, England. Liverpool and Manchester have shown great interest from Hong Kong immigrants, according to real estate investment firm BuyAssociation.

Perhaps the most appropriate precedent is the migration to Vancouver, Canada in the 1990s, which became a popular destination for hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers who were uncertain about the future before Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997.

They were nervous about what the future was going to be and they wanted to have a choice,” Manning said. “But things didn’t turn out so badly, and a lot of things actually went back.”

The bonds made with Canada from this immigration make another potential destination with Taiwan, which ranked first in a foreign policy magazine survey of Hong Kongers’ preferred destinations when leaving home. Both Canada and Australia scored higher than the UK.

However, Cheng said it would be a less attractive destination due to tensions between China and Taiwan, and predicted that the historic bonds and BNO passport route would make the UK a popular choice for new life seekers.

