Coronavirus Digest: UK Vaccines 20 Million | News | DW





More than 20 million people in the UK have been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Sunday evening.

According to government statistics, 20,089,551 out of 66 million people were given the jab. The UK has been ahead of other countries in Europe by extending the waiting time between two doses to up to 3 months so that more people can get partial vaccinations faster.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the milestone as “a great national achievement” and thanked the NHS staff for the “tiring work”.

The UK government is targeting at least one vaccination for the entire adult population by the end of July. The island nation has the highest death toll in Europe and has been devastated by the first discovered, more powerful strains, but infections and hospitalizations have declined dramatically in recent weeks.

The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday that people over 40 will start vaccinating in March.

Europe

According to figures released earlier Monday by the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Disease in Germany, the number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose from 4,732 to 2,447,068. COVID-related deaths totaled 70,105, an increase of 60.

The Finnish government declared a state of emergency on Monday to strengthen its powers to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has also announced that it will temporarily shut down cafes, bars and restaurants in areas where the epidemic is considered to be in an accelerating or community dissemination phase.

The European Commission also announced plans for a digital vaccine passport that will open up the continent’s travel industry. EU executives said they will release more details in the coming weeks so that plans can be made and operated by June.

According to the chairman of the French Rugby Federation, French rugby manager Fabian Galti did not stay in the bubble of the team until the outbreak of Corona 19 in the French national team, the French Rugby Federation president said.

Bernard La Porte spoke with French television station France 3 on Sunday that Galti left the team bubble to watch her son play rugby after France defeated Italy in a six-country match last month.

Laporte failed to criticize Galthie. “I don’t know where the problem is. But again, I’m not a doctor,” La Porte continued to insist he had confidence in his coach.

Asia

Iran has passed a grim milestone of 60,000 known coronavirus-related deaths, according to a health ministry report released on Sunday.

Since the pandemic, the number of infections nationwide has reached 1.63 million. Iran is one of the most affected countries in the world.

India was one of the first to receive a vaccine from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most recent cohort on Monday, expanding its vaccinations beyond frontline and healthcare workers on Monday.

People over the age of 60 and people over the age of 45 with underlying conditions like heart disease and diabetes can now get the vaccine.

To date, the government has administered at least one dose to 6.6 million of 10 million healthcare workers and 5.1 million of 20 front-line workers who have planned vaccinations so far. India still hopes to vaccinate 300 million people by August.

Health experts urged the Pope to halt his visit to Iraq on Friday when he first visits Iraq, fearing that his visit might be an ultra-supplementary event.

The Philippines launched a coronavirus vaccine program on Monday. President Rodrigo Duterte, along with other senior officials, was vaccinated for the first time to promote an understanding of one of the worst-affected countries in Southeast Asia.

Medical workers, police and military have also been vaccinated in Manila, and some of the about 600,000 donated from China.

America

Mexico’s coronavirus emperor Hugo Lopez-Gartel has had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the past five days. Those behind the Mexican coronavirus strategy have been criticized for downplaying the importance of wearing masks and extensive testing.

The country reported 458 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, for a total of 185,715.

Australasia

New Zealand’s largest city mayor Auckland has urged residents to take priority in the country’s vaccination strategy after 2 million cities have been blocked for a week.

Mayor Phil Goff defended his petition by saying the blockade would cost the city about 200 jobs and more than 30 million New Zealand dollars ($17.9 million, $21.7 million) each day.

ab, rc / msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

