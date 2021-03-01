Analysis: how the UK grid will tackle the EV revolution by 2030





Do you have enough time to prepare everything by 2030?

Fletcher said: “As someone who has been in the electric car market for quite some time now, the interesting thing is the’hockey sticks’ we see in vehicles. [slow growth of sales morphing into rapid uptake] It’s actually following a similar trend seen in the number of charging points out there. The more people buy electric vehicles, the bigger the market for people to charge electric vehicles.

Cooper added: “40 GW of oceans by 2030 [energy generation capacity] It was installed in the UK. This is an additional 30GW in addition to what we already have today. Now, by itself we need more smart spending to fit it, so the two are fixed together. There will be wires suitable for offshore wind power and wires suitable for EV charging. The energy market will grow because it elects more.

“The government has a policy called Project Rapid, which is high power, charging in the path. They also have £950 million in funding, which is to make sure everyone has the right future-proof ability to have access to clean traffic in all highway service areas in the UK. You will see future-proof grid capacity applied to these services. “

What speed should a home charger provide?

Cooper said: “If you’re thinking about fueling an EV like a gasoline car, all this is lost to you. The car is stationary for 96%, so what you really want to do is charge your car while parked. The same goes for all night or when you’re in the office. Charging your car quickly is really wrong. When you come home and plug in your car once a week, it will charge to 7kW. In the morning, the car was full.”

Fletcher agreed: “You always have to do something else while charging the car. So, the opportunity gain you can get between a 22kW charger and a 7kW charger is very small. That’s because that’s how long it takes most people to sleep and recharge overnight. I have never found [charging] 7kW is the point where I am not suitable for the work I need for my car. “

If you already have a home charger, why do you need a company like Moixa?

