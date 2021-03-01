Detained Saudi Princess Supporters Call for Safe Release in Britain | Saudi Arabia





Supporters of the eminent Saudi Arabian princess, detained with their daughter in Riyadh, appealed to the British government for their release.

In two letters to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Federal Secretary-General of Scotland Patricia Scotland, princess supporters said Princess Basma Vint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Sword and daughter Suhod Al Sharif, arrested in Jeddah two years ago. Urged to intervene on behalf of.

They said the princess had a heart disease that needed urgent medical attention. We believe her life depends on her release, Henri Estramant and Lucy Rae, family counsel at British human rights group Grant Liberty, said in a letter.

Please mediate. Because they are citizens of the Commonwealth, they write that we believe you have a moral obligation to fight their corners. The two became dual citizens of Saudi Arabia and the Commonwealth of the Dominican Islands, and in 2015 after the Princess applied for the Citizenship by Investment program, they became the Commonwealth of the Dominican Islands.

Princess Basma, daughter of the second king of Saudi Arabia and an outspoken human rights advocate, was detained in March 2019 with her daughter. The two were arrested as the princess left Saudi Arabia and attempted to leave for Switzerland, where she had to seek treatment for heart disease. Her private plane never left Jeddah, and CCTV footage filmed by Spanish Outlet ABC shows eight armed men waiting in the lobby of the Princess Penthouse to detain her before covering her with security cameras.

The princess and her daughter were taken to Riyadh’s notorious largest security facility, Hare Prison, which houses about 5,000 prisoners, including feminist activist Lujain Al Hatlul, before their release in February. Al Hatlul, who was tortured in custody, is banned from travel outside Saudi Arabia.

You will find that Al Hair is known as Saudi Arabia’s hub of cruelty and torture. Estrament and Rae wrote letters to Raab, mentioning Princess Basmahs’ relationship with England, including education at a school in Hertfordshire. There is Global United Research and Analysis, a research center based in London.

According to both letters, the princess was most likely detained for her close relationship with former crown prince Mohammed bin Neev, as well as her past support for increasing civil liberties in the kingdom.

Supporters of Princess Basmahs have asked both Raab and Lady Scotland to bring the case of Princess Basmahs with Saudi Arabian authorities and to force change using all diplomatic and legal tools.

We believe Saudi authorities are particularly sensitive to diplomatic pressures now, and furthermore, we believe your intervention can make a difference.

It is unclear whether Saudi Arabian authorities will recognize the dual citizenship of Princess Basma or her daughter. According to Kingdom Citizenship Law, Saudi Arabia cannot acquire foreign nationality without permission, and Saudi law does not recognize dual citizenship.

A Saudi Arabian delegation to the United Nations in Geneva was charged last year for a crime involving Princess Basma’s illegally attempting to travel outside the kingdom, and her daughter Suhood was arrested for assaulting an agent last year in arbitrary detention. I told the Korea Working Group. You are doing your job and committing cybercrime.

They added that the princess had a medical examination before entering prison, and the two received the necessary treatment while in custody.

Neither the princess nor her daughter were officially charged with a crime, nor did they receive contact with a lawyer or a trial date. The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.

According to Saudi Arabian law, Princess Basma and Sukhod al-Sharif had to be released from prison already because their trial was not scheduled within 180 days, the maximum period of detention, Estrament told The Guardian. In order to be taken seriously as a country where the rule of law predominates, they must follow their own laws. Moreover, we are still embarrassed by the lack of communication between the princess and the nuclear family, he said, referring to the long-standing accusations that the princess family did not receive a phone call in prison.

Princess Basma is one of several royal families in custody, including Prince Ahmed bin Abdelrajiz, who was arrested last March, and the king’s nephew, Prince Mohammed bin Nayev. The two are reportedly receiving house arrest against Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS), who consolidated power within the Saudi royal family amid many political activists and religious clergy beings being arrested.

Prince Muhammad bin Nayev was unexpectedly removed from the royal succession in 2017 when the crown prince replaced his cousin with the heir to the throne.

Saudi Arabian authorities face new pressures after the Biden administration declassified an intelligence report last week, which revealed that the Crown Prince had approved an operation to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

