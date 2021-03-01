British meteor shower: reported 60 fireballs in the sky





People across the UK have reported sightings of several fireballs lighting up dark skies tonight.

The source is most likely a meteor. Cosmic matter decomposes as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

Some have explained that a “sonic boom” was heard just before the light flashed around 9:54 PM.

An account on the UK’s Meteor Network’s Twitter site wrote, “I got 60 fireball reports this evening.”

One of the witnesses responded. “One of those reports is me. I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes!

“The most amazing thing I’ve seen so far was like a fireworks display. It’s really exciting!!!”

Wow, it’s amazing https://t.co/5KXxNxd0u4

— UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) February 28, 2021

Another wrote: “Okay, you might be angry, but like you just saw… the brightest meteor/meteor?

“It looked like a firecracker, but was it coming down from the sky?!?! Did anyone else in London/Essex see something? It surprised me.”

The third saw the giant #meteor around 21:55 in Manchester. Very impressive.”

And another user added: “I was scared of all the pheasants in the woods, but before my hand my partner said it was a strange light outside.

Meanwhile, Thomas Page tweeted: “Have someone just heard a dull boom? Like Sonic Boom?”

Wayne Hand pulled out the trash can and said he saw a “giant meteor” “lighting up the sky”.

A nice meteor hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 21:54 😔🙄 #fireball #meteor pic.twitter.com/JdFrfxucZV

— Paul Bunyard (@wildaboutimages) February 28, 2021

There was an event video showing all the glory of the event.

In the short film, you can see tiny streaks of light growing beyond the horizon.

As the space rocks get closer to landing, you can see them simply burn and disintegrate.

What is a meteor?

Meteors are cosmic rocks or meteors that enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

When space rocks fall towards Earth, they become extremely hot due to the resistance (or drag) of the air in the rocks.

Fireballs occur when meteors or other cosmic rocks hit the atmosphere.

Air seeps into the hole in the rock, pushing the rock out and causing an explosion.

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) says, “A fireball is a meteor that looks brighter than usual.

“Due to the speed hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, debris larger than a millimeter has the ability to cast bright flashes across the sky.

“These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and they often cause fear and awe in those who witness them.”

The most famous fireball in modern history came out in 2013 when a meteor exploded in Chelyabinsk.

The explosion caused by a 65.6-foot (20m) meteor was so powerful that it broke windows throughout the city and injured more than 1,000 people.

Did you see it? Let us know below.







