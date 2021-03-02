The Seth Rogens cannabis line arrives in the United States





Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

House plant

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldbergs’ brand of cannabis, Houseplant, will be available in the United States from March 11. You may recall that Houseplant made headlines in 2019. At the time, the brand was preparing for its initial launch in Canada. From now on, the brand of cannabis and enhancement products will also be available in the United States.

Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art, said Rogen. Evan and I also recognize that our dream of creating a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to changing the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in society today. We understand our responsibility to help right these wrongs and are committed to creating a more diverse and fairer cannabis industry.

Houseplant is launching in the United States with three varieties of flowers: two sativas and one indica. It will also launch a Block table lighter, vinyl case, and set of ashtrays designed by Seth. Thereafter, he plans to launch a new product every few weeks.

Each of the strains in the Houseplant line has been personally tested by Rogen and Goldberg. The strains are each named after meteorological phenomena. Sativas are called Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice, and indica is called Pink Moon. Each offers a unique flavor profile as well as high THC percentages to give users the best possible experience.

Introducing Houseplant to the United States has taken a long time and we have taken a disciplined approach to prepare for long-term success, said Michael Mohr, Co-Founder and CEO of Houseplant. We’ve spent years obsessing over the underserved cannabis user, researching and imagining what the holistic indoor plant experience should look like. We are proud to share this beautiful collection of Housegoods and cannabis strains with the public.

If you want to get your hands on Houseplant, the company’s cannabis products will initially be available in California through a delivery service accessible through the company’s website, with plans to roll out the products to select dispensaries across the state. later this spring. The Homegoods will be available for shipping across the United States and can be ordered from the Houseplant website.

