UK Calls for Green Apprentices to Help Recover Covid | Green jobs





Green apprentices will prepare young people to restore jobs in the renewable energy sector and the UK’s natural landscape, and will stop young people from ruining lives from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report says.

The report found that a network of 250,000 green apprentices and additional education colleges’ technology centers could be created with approximately 10.6 billion government funds. Local authorities can create more than 44,000 apprentices in London with a decent investment, about 20,000 in the West Midlands and 14,000 in Greater Manchester.

The report has high potential in other regions as well, as the report found coverage for nearly 12,000 apprentices in West Yorkshire and 6,400 apprentices in the Sheffield area.

About 500,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are unemployed, and according to a report commissioned by Transition Economics’ Friends of the Earth, that number could double if the leave plan was withdrawn. The authors say that the consequences of frustration for young people who have been unemployed in the past few years can last for years. If young people’s wages remain low during work due to the scarring effect of early unemployment, the cumulative loss to income over the next 20 years could reach 39 billion.

The government is under pressure to begin a green recovery from the Covid-19 shock, achieve net zero emissions targets by 2050, and build trust on the world stage as chairman of the Cop26 United Nations Climate Conference later this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged green measures, including investments of 22 billion in national infrastructure banks, some of which are investing in low-carbon projects and selling green bonds to investors.

He said: As a global leader in combating climate change, the UK has a clear goal of reaching net zero by 2050 and 10 plans to create green jobs following the transition to a green future. It has also launched a new competition that will help drive innovation in renewable energy and develop the cutting-edge technology needed to reach net zero.

However, green activists are concerned that the government’s green measures to date in response to the pandemic are weak and that the focus on future technology developments such as hydrogen and nuclear fusion is hindering ministers from creating green jobs ready to buy through electricity construction. . Vehicle charging points, broadband network expansion, home insulation and natural landscape restoration all require significant investments.

Green Home Subsidy, a 2 billion flagship program that insulates homes and aids in low-carbon heating, is struggling, funding may be cut or funded back, fuel tariffs freeze and investment in other low-carbon projects will slow .

Friends of the Earth climate activist Denis Fernando urged ministers to consider green apprentices as a way to rebuild the economy on the green line while young people face unemployment.

He said the country is in serious danger of leaving young people in a future devastated by the climate crisis and unemployment. However, it is not too late to reverse this. Investing in green apprentices in areas such as renewable energy and deforestation can help prevent new youth unemployment while helping the UK move toward a more climate-friendly future.

The Emergency Planning Report on Green Jobs for Youth proposes a grant of 1,500 incentives for vulnerable groups, including BAME communities, women and people with disabilities. BAME people have had a hard time accessing green jobs and have found them in previous work.

Laura Chow, head of charity at Peoples Postcode Lottery, who supported the study, said: The actions we are taking now to tackle climate change may also provide opportunities for young people. Ending youth unemployment while fighting climate change offers a valuable solution to the two main problems we face.

According to the report, some green apprentices have already been provided, but many young people are not aware of it or have not been able to approach it.

Bridie Salmon, 22, from Lincolnshire, is studying Level 3 BTec National in Engineering with the support of Orsted, a Danish offshore wind company. Most apprentices offer half of the minimum wage, she said. The government is required to provide subsidies to help businesses provide a minimum wage for apprentices.

