Euro 2020: Prime Minister Boris Johnson Confirms UK Proposal to Host Additional Games | Football news





Boris Johnson has proposed that the UK will host an additional Euro 2020 game this summer, and said the dialogue between the Minister and UEFA continues as the organizers are trying to find a solution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will be held in 12 countries, including the semi-finals and the Wembley finals, but as Covid restrictions still affect everyone, UEFA is considering other options to restrict travel.

In an interview with The Sun, Boris Johnson says the UK is ready to play additional games, referring to the release of the vaccine as a big reason behind his confidence.

The newspaper also claims that the British government supported the joint bid, saying it was “time to bring” Britain, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with the Prime Minister to host the 2030 World Cup. Football home”.

A feasibility study is underway and will continue before the official bidding process begins next year.

The British FA said on Twitter that it welcomes the “government’s £2.8 million pledge for a potential bid” for the 2030 World Cup.

A joint statement issued by the FA and the football associations of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland on Monday evening was: “The British and Irish football associations and government partners are bidding for five potential associations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup by the British government.

“We will continue to work on the feasibility of evaluating the viability of the bids before FIFA officially begins the process in 2022.

“Preparing for the FIFA World Cup will provide an amazing opportunity to deliver real benefits to our country.

0:27 FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill told Skysports News last week that he still expects the Euro 2020 match to take place at Aviva Stadium.

“We look forward to announcing our hosting offer to FIFA and the wider global football community once a decision is made on bidding for the event.”

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar next year, and the 2026 tournament will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Sky Sports News contacted Downing Street and UEFA.

Image: Euro 2020 was planned as the first international tournament to be held across the continent, rather than a single country or co-host. When is Euro 2020? Host, date, team, fixtures

Who made it to Euro 2020 and how does the tournament work?

Due to the coronavirus, Euro 2020 puts a year back to 2021, but the 24 teams will still play in 12 host cities at the football festival.

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups that made it to Euro 2020 and the remaining four made it to the playoffs, with Scotland beating Serbia in the penalty shootout and joining England and Wales in the tournament.

It is a fixed schedule so far.

Image: Wembley will host seven Euro 2020 matches, including semi-finals and finals in 2021. When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, with 12 cities across the continent selected as hosts to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands)-Johan Cruyff Arena Baku (Azerbaijan)-Olympic Stadium Bilbao (Spain)-San Mames Bucharest (Romania)-Arena Nationala Budapest (Hungary)-Puskas Arena Copenhagen (Denmark)-Parken StadiumDublin (Ireland)-Aviva Stadium Glasgow (Scotland)-Hampden Park London (England)-Wembley Stadium Munich (Germany)-Allianz Arena Rome (Italy)-Stadium Olympico St. Petersburg (Russia)-Crestovsky Stadium

Rome’s Stadio Olympico will play the opening game on June 11, and England’s national stadium, Wembley, will play both the semi-finals and the finals.

