US, EU set to impose sanctions on Russia





The United States and the European Union are expected to impose coordinated sanctions on Russia as early as Tuesday for the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent arrest and detention, three sources familiar with the planning said. .

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not otherwise authorized to speak to the media.

Sanctions will be the first to target Moscow since Joe Biden became president and opened a full review of US-Russian policy, including Kremlin actions against Navalny, interference in US elections, Solar Winds hack and the reported bonuses offered to the Taliban. groups to target US forces in Afghanistan. The Trump administration has refused to take action against Russia for the attempted assassination of Navalny.

The United States is expected to use legal authorities to impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a chemical nerve agent against Navalny in August, a senior administration official, congressional aide and Western diplomat said. Toxicology tests conducted in Germany, France and Sweden and by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons revealed that Navalny had been poisoned with a new form of the nerve agent Novichok in violation of the International Convention on Chemical Weapons. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack.

Upon returning to Russia in January, Navalny was arrested and sentenced to more than two years in prison. He was transferred to a penal colony.

The EU took action against Russia for poisoning Navalny, restricting travel and freezing the assets of six Russians in October, but this week’s sanctions would be the first to be issued under the country’s new human rights regime. ‘EU.

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell told the Atlantic Council last week that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked the EU to coordinate with the US on the new sanctions. The EU’s procedural vote for the formal adoption of the sanctions will end at noon Brussels time on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t want to talk about any measures we may have ahead, but suffice it to say that we have coordinated very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on inter-state cooperation on Monday. United and the EU. Price did not specify. on the sanctions schedule but added: “We are working on it as an urgent challenge.”

A UN expert investigation released on Monday found that the attack on Navalny is part of a broader, decades-long trend of arbitrary killings and attempted murders of Russian citizens and critics of the government, both in Russia and abroad.

Abigail williams

Carol E. Lee

Andrea Mitchell

