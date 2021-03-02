World Cup 2030: British and Irish Association to support British government bidding support





Wembley Stadium to host the Euro 2020 finals in June 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “the right time” for Britain and Ireland to begin joint bidding to host the 2030 World Cup.

The British government reportedly promised $2.8 million in Wednesday’s budget to start the process.

Football associations in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland say they are “rejoicing” with the government’s promises.

“We are very eager to bring football home in 2030,” Johnson said.

In an interview with Sun, he added: external-link “I think this is the right place. This is the home of football and it’s the right time. It will be absolutely wonderful for the country.

“We want to see the bonanza of football for years to come.”

Feasibility studies will continue before the 2022 official World Cup bidding process begins.

The joint statements of the Football Associations of England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland are: “The British and Irish football associations and government partners are the British government for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“The FA will continue to do feasibility work to assess the viability of the bid before Fifa officially begins the process in 2022.

“Preparing for the FIFA World Cup will provide an amazing opportunity to deliver real benefits to our country.

“When a decision is made on bidding for the event, we look forward to announcing our hosting offer to Fifa and the wider global football community.”

Johnson also told the newspaper last week that Britain is ready to host additional Euro 2020 games after the government announced plans to end all restrictions on social contact in the UK by June 21st.

The euro has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is currently scheduled to be held in 12 host cities this summer. Uefa still understands that the tournament is going to run this way.

Wembley hosts seven matches, including the finals and semi-finals of Euro 2020, as well as Glasgow and Dublin.

England is also hosting the Women’s European Championships, postponed in 2022.

The last major men’s football tournament held in England was the 1996 European Championship, which England held 30 years after hosting the only World Cup.

2006: Germany 2018: Russia 2010: South Africa 2022: Qatar 2014: Brazil 2026: USA, Canada and Mexico

England failed a bid to host the 2018 World Cup when former captain David Beckham, Prince William and former Prime Minister David Cameron went to Russia.

The World Cup after 2026 will compete with 48 teams from the time the United States, Canada and Mexico host the tournament.

In 2030, joint bids from Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay are expected, and Spain, Morocco and Portugal are also considering joint bidding.

