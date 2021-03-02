Australia’s Asia-Pacific Strategy at Risk with UK CPTPP Join





Author: John Ravenhill, University of Waterloo

The Australian Morrison government has welcomed the UK’s bid to join a comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). In doing so, you risk undermining the positive results of over half a century of diplomacy.

Over the years, Canberra has advocated Asia-Pacific economic integration over the East Asian approach favored by many ASEAN countries and China. Including the United States into a regional economic group served both economic and geopolitical purposes. Washington’s participation has raised the prospect of grouping to set the rules of the game in international trade.

However, there is also a security dimension to trade agreements. The anchoring of the United States in the region through institutionalized economic cooperation was expected to strengthen US alliances with regional partners and curb long-standing isolationist trends.

The establishment of APEC in 1989 was an early success. The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was followed in 2016 after the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the 2018 CPTPP agreement. The TPP had no intention of excluding China. Rather, it will create a template for the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Zone and pressurize domestic economic reforms so that China can eventually join the group.

The UK’s accession to the CPTPP is transformative, but not economically effective. The UK will be the second-largest economic group after Japan, but its economy is only a fifth of China and a seventh of the US in terms of purchasing power. It is understandable that the UK wants to deepen its economic ties with the region, but the question is what value it adds to the CPTPP. Bilateral trade agreements have been or are being concluded with all but two of the 11 member states of the CPTPPs (Brunei and Malaysia). If a bilateral agreement is reached with Australia, the economic benefits of Australia’s CPTPP membership will be minimal.

Rather, UK member states will turn the CPTPP from a template for realizing APEC’s goal of creating an Asia Pacific Free Trade Zone to a club of like-minded nations dedicated to deeper economic integration. Some have already suggested that one author should change the name, proposing a comprehensive agreement for international partnerships.

The Canberra’s Asia Pacific strategy is to secure US participation in regional agreements. The re-entry of the United States under the Biden administration is unlikely to be re-entry for the time being, given domestic prejudices. Some claim that UK member states can activate the CPTPP, which has not yet ratified, with four members (Brunei, Chile, Malaysia and Peru) since its signing in March 2018. UK member states can also encourage the United States to rejoin the agreement. However, Washington’s decision on the TPP will not be affected by UK accession. There is little enthusiasm for repaying Global Britain for leaving the EU.

Instead of facilitating consensus, UK accession could lead to the dissolution of the CPTPP by removing key reasons as a template for regional free trade. The Malaysian government has always been suspicious of provisions, especially agreements, on government procurement and state-owned enterprises, particularly concerned that efforts to boost the economic interests of Bumiputera (Malay) will weaken.

Malaysia has long been a champion of East Asian alternatives to regional economic cooperation. Originally, through the East Asian Economic Council (EAEC), it transformed over time into the East Asia Summit, where the economic level became a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). November 2020. Compared to CPTPP, RCEP rules are less demanding, making them attractive not only to Malaysia, but also to most ASEAN countries. Economic modeling indicates that although its provisions are shallower than the CPTPP, even without India, the more members there are, the greater welfare benefits can be obtained than the CPTPP without China or the United States. UK accession can unintentionally enhance the RCEP’s attractiveness.

Should Canberra be concerned? After all, Australia is a founding member of RCEP. Group membership is far from the Asia-only EAEC design of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads. But from an economic, political and strategic point of view, Australia should be concerned.

As former U.S. President Barack Obama argued, the TPP’s important goal was to set the rules of the game for economic interdependence in the Asia Pacific region. And this will be the US rule (mostly supported by Australia), not China. Eight years of RCEP negotiations resulted in an agreement on a much shallower clause than the CPTPP. China’s preference for rules prevails.

Awareness is important in politics. Australia’s support for UK entry to the CPTPP appears to be part of a retreat to the Anglosphere, which, in the words of Gideon Rachmans, unites a group of English-speaking countries, all of which have adopted more confrontational policies against Beijing.

There is also a strategic dimension to regional economic agreements. While the CPTPP is not the only factor influencing Washington’s participation in Asia Pacific, removing the regional level from the agreement significantly weakens its economic and security links.

John Ravenhill is Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Waterloo, Ontario.

