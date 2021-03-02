Refugees pulled from flights to the United States as they wait for Biden’s signature





President Joe Biden has pledged to increase the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States after years of historic lows under his predecessor. But three weeks after announcing this year’s refugee ceiling would be changed, Biden has yet to sign the decision making it official, leaving refugees overseas in limbo.

Last week, 60 refugees were not booked from their flights and this week more than 200 refugees have had their trips postponed, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In one case, a Congolese family of five about to leave Uganda, where they have been staying since fleeing war and violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, had their flight canceled this week, Becca said. Schwartz, relocation director for Jewish Social Services in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We weren’t expecting this. And it’s hard to see why this is happening,” Schwartz said.

“Every day that passes without this signed executive action is another day when hundreds of particularly vulnerable refugees are forced to wait to be resettled,” John Slocum, interim executive director of Refugee Council USA, said in a statement.

Last month, the Biden administration proposed raising the ceiling for refugees in fiscal year 2021 to 62,500, a significant increase from the ceiling of 15,000 put in place under former President Donald Trump.

“The president is committed to strengthening the operations of the US refugee admission program,” a White House spokesperson told CNN. “While no firm numbers have been finalized, the President’s point of view is clear: This program will reflect the generosity and core values ​​of the United States, while benefiting from the many contributions refugees make to our country. “

Biden’s proposal not only raised the refugee cap, which dictates how many refugees can be admitted to the United States each year, but also changed who might come.

The refugee limit must be approved by the President after consultation with Congress. Following the proposed change, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed lawmakers of the Biden administration’s plan to increase the number of refugees eligible for admission to the United States to 62 500, according to a source close to the meeting.

The next step is the signing of the presidential decision that would officially change the ceiling and allowances.

“It was these horrible restrictions that were in the Trump [presidential determination] who remain political until Biden publishes his new [presidential determination]Said Mark Hetfield, President and CEO of HIAS, a refugee resettlement organization.

“Normally the way it’s done is it’s done by regional allocation. Instead, the Trump administration decided to do it by category and if you weren’t in one of those categories, you would be excluded, ”Hetfield said.

