United States-Mexico Joint Statement | The White House





President Joe Biden hosted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 1 for a virtual bilateral meeting to review cooperation on migration and advance joint efforts to promote development in southern Mexico and the triangle northern Central America. Armed with their positive conversation on January 22, the two presidents reaffirmed the lasting partnership between the two countries, based on mutual respect and the extraordinary bond of family and friendship. The two leaders pledged to work together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, to re-energize economic cooperation and to explore areas of cooperation on climate change. They also reaffirmed the importance of the fight against corruption and security cooperation.

Bilateral and multilateral cooperation on migration

The two leaders recognized the many contributions of migrants to the economic strength, cultural diversity and innovative spirit of the United States and Mexico, and committed to immigration policies that recognize the dignity of migrants and the imperative of orderly, safe and regular migration. They agreed to collaborate in a joint effort to tackle the root causes of regional migration, to improve migration management and to develop legal channels for migration. Respectively, they instructed the Secretariat for External Relations and the Department of State to engage with the governments of neighboring countries, civil society and the private sector through policies that promote equitable and sustainable economic development, combat corruption. and improve cooperation between law enforcement and transnational crime. smuggling networks.

Bilateral cooperation for COVID-19 response and recovery

The two presidents reaffirmed the importance of close collaboration to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular in areas related to economic and health cooperation. They agreed to deepen cooperation in the response to the pandemic, including strengthening public health capacity, information sharing and policy development at borders. Recognizing the strategic importance of the bilateral economic relationship, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as the engine of North American prosperity and labor rights in both countries. by creating employment opportunities, improving the protection of workers and preventing forced labor. The two leaders agreed to strengthen the resilience and security of the supply chain. Leaders also agreed to relaunch high-level economic dialogue to promote these goals.

Bilateral cooperation on climate change

The two presidents stressed the importance of tackling the climate crisis and agreed to explore areas of cooperation. Leaders recognized the benefits of tackling short-lived climate pollutants, as well as the need to promote efficiency energetic. They discussed how they can work together to support the success of this year’s Climate Leaders Summit, April 22, hosted by the United States.

###

