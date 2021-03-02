Where Bidens’ foreign policy leads the United States





A day before the administration announced its ruling on Saudi Arabia, Biden gave the first major indication from his presidency that he would be ready to use military force in the Middle East if he saw fit. He ordered retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed fighters in Syria, showing his willingness to maintain a tit-for-tat military presence in the Middle East as Iran continues to support an anti-militia network. Americans in the region.

In response to strikes that allegedly killed at least one fighter in the Kataib Hezbollah militia, an Iranian-backed group that is also part of the Iraqi government’s official security forces, Iran declined an invitation from a third party to join. the United States in diplomatic negotiations. .

During the election campaign, Biden pledged to reinstate the Iran nuclear deal signed by his former boss, President Barack Obama, and he underscored his record as opponent of Obamas’ intervention in Libya and the influx of troops into Afghanistan. (Biden also objected to the risky mission that took Osama bin Laden away, though he was less quick to brag about it.)

When he came to power, one of Bidens’ first steps was to announce that he would end all US support for offensive operations in the Yemen war, including relevant arms sales. This was widely seen as a preventative measure, given that Congress was likely to reintroduce a bill that Trump had vetoed the suppression of arms sales to support the war in Yemen. But it also reflected pressure from within his party and many pro-Trump Republicans to turn the page on US intervention.

Eternal wars

Yet Biden surrounded himself with veterans of the Democratic foreign policy establishment in Washington, prompting concern from some critics in his party that he was returning to the kind of moderate interventionist approach that defined Obamas’ mandate.

Weeks before his inauguration, a number of progressive groups sent him a list of 100 staff recommendations because they were concerned about his foreign policy choices. Critics have pointed to the prevalence of former Obama administration officials with ties to the arms industry during their years of public service.

Biden has said he wants to end Eternal Wars, and he often speaks of his experience as a relative of a military member deployed to Iraq (his son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015). But Biden is now considered highly unlikely to follow through on an election promise to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by May 1, which will be a crucial test of his commitment not to intervene in a situation where the results can be ugly anyway. It can also be explained by his desire to focus on domestic politics, Parsi said, calling it the least resistance path approach.

