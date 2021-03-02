Brazilian Covid variants in at least 15 countries not on the UK travel redlist | Corona virus





Originating in Brazil, the P1 coronavirus strain has been found in at least 15 countries not included in the government, is included in the list of countries where travel is prohibited in all countries except residents of the UK, and must be quarantined in a hotel for 10 days upon arrival. .

Six cases of P1 originating from Manaus on the Brazilian Amazon river have been identified in the UK, 3 in the UK and 3 in Scotland. This strain is worrisome for scientists and public health experts because there are mutations that can escape from currently available vaccines.

Five people with the variant are being quarantined, but the identity of the sixth person is unknown. Health secretary Matt Hancock said at a Mondays Downing Street briefing that it was possible that humans performed the test during a test between local authorities soaring appeals to detect a variant similar to P1 originating in South Africa.

Residents arriving from Brazil or South Africa on the red list will be quarantined at their hotels, but non-residents will not be able to travel to the UK at all. All international arrivals are quarantined in Scotland. Three Scottish cases, according to the Scottish government, are residents who flew from Brazil to Aberdeen via Paris and London.

However, according to a list compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO), P1 has been found in 15 countries that are not on the British Red List. This includes Canada and the United States, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Mexico, India, Italy and South Korea.

The WHO report said there are additional reports that the variant has been found in other countries that are still undergoing validation work, including China, Croatia, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Hancock said in a briefing that the percentage of cases confirmed to be due to the P1 variant in the country was very low. Countries on the red list are those with a predominant or large number of variants, he said.

However, some experts fear that the red list may not be adequate to confirm the flow of strains to the UK. Dr Julian Tang, a virologist and emeritus associate professor at the University of Leicester, said the government’s redlist could be out of date at any time due to the time it takes to sequence coronavirus cases.

We saw Ireland reporting three cases of the P1 Brazilian variant about 10 days ago, he told Guardian. It is not surprising to see other examples of imports from the UK mainland soon, and these examples may have already made other cases here.

Tang added: Restricting travel abroad in countries on the red list may slow the introduction of new strains elsewhere, but eventually these strains are likely to spread from countries on the red list to countries not on the red list and then to the UK in other cases. Different countries have different red lists.

Labors shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said strains were found, including Brazil and South Africa, but the number of countries still not on the red list is important.

The British government’s actions were consistently too little and too late, he said. What you need is a comprehensive hotel quarantine system without delay.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School, said he was concerned that it could add an insult to injury by bringing foreign strains that may have a hard time controlling domestic strains that occur in the UK.

He warned that although strict controls are in place in 33 redlisted countries, that alone will not be enough.

Whether you do it all or not at all, he said. Many of us have been concerned about border control all the way through. This is because we knew that most of the people who entered Britain in the first and second waves were those who returned from mainland Europe.

Dr. Jonathan Van-Tam, Vice Chairman of the Government, made it clear that this summer trip is still questionable. He’s still in an area of ​​uncertainty about what the virus will do next in the briefing.

Moreover, many vaccination programs in Europe, where we often go on vacation abroad, are lagging behind us.

Obviously, whether we can go on vacation abroad to a place like Europe depends on what other countries say and do about foreign tourism. For now, there should be a lot of uncertainty.

