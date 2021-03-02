US Senate set to vote on Raimondo’s cabinet appointment on Tuesday





PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The US Senate has agreed to proceed with a final confirmation vote on Governor Gina Raimondo’s appointment as Commerce Secretary, while ensuring that she gets approval on Tuesday to join President Biden’s cabinet.

An overwhelming majority of senators voted to invoke “closure” – that is, to end an unlimited debate and schedule a final vote – on the nomination of Raimondo during a session on the floor Monday evening. The final vote was 84-15, with most Republicans joining Senate Democrats to allow the final vote.

Senate leaders have scheduled Raimondo’s confirmation vote for Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

U.S. Democratic Senator Jack Reed has said he expects Raimondo to get final approval by an equally lopsided margin from Monday’s tally.

“It just shows the bipartisan support she’s receiving,” Reed told 12 News, noting that there had been close votes on some other candidates. “I think they are terribly impressed with Governor Raimondo,” he added.

Referring to last month’s impeachment trial and week-long suspension, Reed said, “It wasn’t a difficult task – the hardest part was planning it because of all the other events.”

Once the Senate votes to confirm Raimondo, an official document regarding his appointment will be sent to President Biden for his signature. Once Biden signs it, she can be sworn in as Secretary of Commerce.

“I guess they’re going to switch, with the cooperation of the White House, to an oath shortly after – not tomorrow I don’t think, but in the days after,” Reed said.

Raimondo’s office has yet to comment on the mechanics of her departure from Rhode Island, but she is expected to send a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan McKee to submit her resignation between the confirmation vote and his swearing-in.

At this point, McKee, a second-term Democrat, will be administered the oath of office by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in the States Room at State House, a spokesperson said. McKee will serve the remaining 22 months of Raimondo’s current term and plans to run for a full four-year term as full governor in the 2022 election.

McKee plans to hold an official dedication ceremony Sunday at State House.

Biden appointed Raimondo, 49, in January to head the US Department of Commerce. She is the first Rhode Island politician to be nominated for the presidential cabinet since Harry Truman appointed U.S. Senator J. Howard McGrath as attorney general in 1949.

As Commerce Secretary, Raimondo will oversee a federal ministry with an annual budget of $ 8.9 billion and approximately 47,000 employees. He oversees agencies such as the National Weather Service and the Census Bureau.

The office of the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Patrick Leahy, recently described the general duties of the department as “warning Americans of inclement weather, promoting American businesses and exports, creating cybersecurity standards, protect American ideas, promote economic development, enable sustainable management of ocean resources the 2020 census. “

The Biden administration announced last week that three of Raimondo’s most trusted advisers in State House during his tenure as governor – policy director Nell Abernathy, former director of the board of governors Matt Bucci and chief of staff Deputy Kevin Gallagher – will join her in senior roles in the Commerce Department.

Abernathy will be deputy director of the Bureau of Policy and Strategic Planning, Bucci will be the secretary’s adviser and Gallagher will be a senior adviser on skills upgrading and broadband. Abernathy and Gallagher left the governor’s office last month.

