Strong winds could cause power outages on the US east coast





FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter caused blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS / Go Nakamura / File Photo

(Reuters) – Destructive winds are expected to hit the central U.S. Atlantic and New England on Monday and Tuesday, potentially knocking down trees and power lines and causing widespread blackouts, forecasters said.

Some 70 million people living in the region stretching from Maryland to New York and Pennsylvania and north across Maine were under wind warnings as gusts were expected to reach 60 mph from Monday night to Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). mentionned.

The winds could knock down trees and power lines and cause scattered or widespread blackouts, the service said in several regional advisories. The weather service has also warned motorists driving high-end vehicles to exercise extra caution.

Coastal communities have been warned that strong gales could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Several utility companies said on social media Monday that they were preparing for possible outages with additional crews on standby. Some 3,700 National Grid customers in upstate New York were without power as of Monday, according to the utility company.

Some areas in the region were also expecting half an inch (1.3 cm) of snow which, along with the gusts of wind, could significantly reduce visibility for motorists.

Temperatures will also drop as an arctic cold front moves through the region. Wind chills are expected to reach -35 Fahrenheit (-37 C) in parts of Vermont, Maine and upstate New York, the NWS said.

Reporting by Brendan OBrien in Chicago; edited by Richard Pullin

