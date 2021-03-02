UK’s Largest Nursing Home Provider Sells 52 Facilities | Social





The UK’s largest nursing home company will sell dozens of homes and focus on more specialized care amid warnings that some operators are being pushed to the point of closure.

HC-One will sell 52 homes in nearly 1 out of 6 in the portfolio as people move away from providing residential care that can live for years to higher dependence care for people with complex dementia and other needs. Will. It also announced on Monday that it would be shutting down four houses.

Elsewhere in the sector, a sharp drop in occupancy due to Covid and a drop in council fees are threatening the viability of some private homes. An industry group representing major providers in Monday Care England urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to devote $7 billion to social work in Wednesday’s budget.

Some councils have told providers that they will not be able to raise fees for residents next year to offset the rising cost of the pandemic. According to an ongoing survey of Care England members, some of the fee rates will remain fixed or below inflation. Meanwhile, according to a survey by the National Care Forum (NCF), the share of non-profit nursing homes fell from about 90% in 2019 to 79%.

Vic Rayner, NCF’s managing director, said the sustainability of many services is under considerable pressure in the non-profit sector. There are concerns about the fact that providers may not be able to continue operating their existing services.

The HC-Ones move could mark the beginning of a significant change in aged care delivery as the sector hit by the Covid crisis emerges. With more than 40,000 coronavirus deaths in UK nursing homes, many families have been unable to send people to care for at home. Increased life expectancy is likely to increase the demand for more nursing facilities, especially for complex dementia specialized treatments.

Rachel Harrison, director of the GMB union representing some nursing home staff, said: How broken the current system is is probably just before it collapses.

The union is encouraging the government to bring HC-One homes for sale under the control of local authorities that support conversion costs. Before, she said, adequately funded state nursing services have never been so important.

James Tugendhat, chief executive of HC-One, said the Changeshard was planned prior to the epidemic, but initially fears of safety made families more wary of sending loved ones to live in residential nursing homes. We were concerned that we would not be able to visit due to infection control procedures. He said the growing demand for home care is pressing the existing home care home market.

We can invest where we can have the greatest impact and better prepare for the changing needs of the people we care about, he said. Complex treatments also tended to receive higher fees, and the referral committee said they wanted more care and less residential care, he said.

About 28% of operators who responded to a recent NCF survey have not yet proposed a fee increase from their congressional members, and less than half, 39%, have proposed a less than 2.2% increase.

Rayner said: The sector is under tremendous pressure right now. However, it is clear that strategic and practical investments in social work have the potential to change the lives of individuals, their communities and countries as a whole.

Care England chief executive Martin Green also highlighted the end of the Infection Control Fund, a major government rescue package planned for March 31st. The costs associated with the plague will never subside in a short period of time. This is of particular concern, he said, given the low fees currently offered by many local authorities over the years 2021-22. Therefore, we will welcome government support.

