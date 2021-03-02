New US envoy calls for stepping up pressure on Burmese military – WAVY.com





UNITED NATIONS (PA) The new US Ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the international community to step up pressure on the Myanmars army to restore democracy at a broad press conference where she also said she hoped work with Russia and China on some key issues.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who arrived at the UN last Thursday, firmly reiterated President Joe Bidens’ determination to re-engage with the world and make the United States once again a nation that leads.

Speaking on the first day of the US presidency of the Security Council in March, she referred to a number of other global hot spots, saying the Biden administration was disappointed that Iran had started restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities last week.

We think this is an opportunity they really lost and we hope they reconsider it, she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said Biden made it clear that Iran would never achieve nuclear weapons, and also made it clear that if Iran resumes full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump has withdrawn, the United States is prepared to do the same. .

Tehran rejected an invitation from the European Union to join a meeting with the United States and other original participants in the agreement

As for North Korea, which faced increasingly severe sanctions from the Security Council before Trumps failed in its efforts to get the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, to pledge to give details. on ridding the country of nuclear weapons, Thomas-Greenfield said the North remains a global threat to peace and security.

The United States has a vital interest in trying to deter North Korea from achieving this goal, in defending itself against its provocations or its use of force, and most importantly in ensuring the safety of the American people and our allies, a she declared. The Biden administration is reviewing US policy towards North Korea and will continue to push for the country’s denuclearization, she said.

In the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield called the humanitarian situation in conflict-torn Yemen heartbreaking and said the US flagship event during his council presidency will be on famine and hunger induced by the conflict in Yemen and Ethiopia on March 11.

On the February 1 coup in Myanmar and the ongoing military crackdown on protesters, Thomas-Greenfield reiterated US support for the people of Myanmar, saying we stand firmly on their side.

We must step up the pressure, she said, not only in New York but internationally to pressure the military to reverse the coup and restore the democratically elected government.

On February 4, the Security Council adopted a press release strongly supporting the return to democracy in Myanmar and calling for the immediate release of detainees, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won overwhelmingly the November elections in the country.

Thomas-Greenfield said the council plans to hold talks on Myanmar this month, as soon as possible, and she hopes to push for more intense talks.

It is clear that the world is watching the situation in Burma, she said, using the old name of the country, and it is clear that we cannot sit back and watch people continue to be brutalized and their rights. humans destroyed.

Last week Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitri Polyansky said the red carpet would be rolled out for Thomas-Greenfield and Moscow was ready to work with the Bidens administration – but it takes two to tango.

Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday she met Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia last Friday and looked forward to working with him.

We have our differences, she said. But we also have areas in which we hope to cooperate with the Russians, especially as we work together in the Security Council to bring peace, prosperity and security to the world. It is up to us to find ways to find common ground.

During the US Senate hearing on her appointment, Thomas-Greenfield described China as a strategic adversary threatening the world and called a speech she gave in 2019 that praised China’s initiatives in Africa a mistake. did not mention his human rights violations. The speech drew sharp criticism from some Republicans who voted against her saying they feared she was being gentle with China.

Asked about US-China relations on Monday, she said she also met Beijing Ambassador Zhang Jun and called it very complex.

There will be areas where we significantly disagree, especially when it comes to human rights, said Thomas-Greenfield, but there are areas where … we hope to work with the Chinese in a cooperative manner. ”, Including on climate change.

But as we watch our relationship move forward … we will never give up diplomacy to try to achieve our ultimate goals of putting values ​​and transparency into the workings of the UN, and we hope we can. working with the Chinese on improving that, she said.

