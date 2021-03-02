Prince Philip transported to another hospital in an ambulance





The Duke of Edinburgh is transferred to Hospital 2

The Duke of Edinburgh will be taken by ambulance to another hospital and tested for existing heart disease, Buckingham Palace announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from Edward VII Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11:15 am. Buckingham Palace said doctors will continue to treat him for infection, but “we will perform tests and observations for existing heart disease.” Duke was carefully guarded when leaving King Edward VII’s private hospital in London and used a large umbrella as a protective screen when transported to a waiting ambulance.

Updates on Dukes’ health come as the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview is released. They may not have said much, but Camilla Tomineyanalys talks about plans for the couple to position themselves in a two-hour TV special in a sweet teaser released by CBS. Another fact that we now know is the clothes the duchess chose for this event. Sign up for the Your Royal Appointment newsletter for detailed analysis.

Hancock Appeals To Everyone Who Has Taken The Covid Test

Matt Hancock had a Covid test on February 12th or 13th, but urged anyone who has not left any details to call 911. The government has tracked 5 out of 6 people with the so-called “Brazilian variant” virus found in the UK, but cannot be reached. The sixth is because I didn’t leave any contact information. Dr Susan Hopkins of UK Public Health warns that testing is underway, although scientists do not yet know whether the vaccine will be effective against the strain. -And explain what it means to travel.

Golden Globes: The chaotic hell landscape of Zoom ineptitude

The socially distant awards show has been with us for almost a year, but chaotic monologues, glitch skills and poignant celebrities lead to the Car Crash Golden Globe Awards. The awards themselves were generally well received, and Chadwick Boseman of course won after death, and Tim Robay explains why the next late star makes Oscar history. Of course, the virtual event threw a fashion dilemma, and Bethan Holt explains how over 40 dominated red carpet sneakers and pajamas, and click on the best outfits gallery. Surprisingly, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel won, but Robbie Collin analyzes why the film is unlikely to fool the Oscar judges.

At a Glance: More Coronavirus Headlines Also in the News: Other Headlines of the Day

Sarkozy imprisonment | Nicholas Sarkozy was sentenced to three and two years in prison for attempting to bribe a judge. Faced with a series of corruption incidents, the former French president was sentenced to jail for becoming the first president after Marshall Philippe Ptain, the leader of Nazi cooperation in France.

The whole world: Navalny Prison’ to bring down the people

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalni was moved from Russia to a penal colony described as “one of the worst countries”, Moscow said on Sunday. According to Alexey Melnikov, the opposition, who returned to Russia last month after recovering from a coma caused by a poison, and imprisoned, is now believed to be in the second penal colony in the village of Pokrov, three hours outside Moscow. , Secretary of the State-run Public Monitoring Committee. Maria Georgieva has the inside story of the prison “Psychologically Breaking You”.

Monday interview

‘If I didn’t have my family, I would live in the woods’

