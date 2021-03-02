US Senate Prepares To Debate Biden’s $ 1.9 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill This Week





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) The U.S. Senate could begin debating President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill as early as Wednesday, according to a Democratic Senate aide.

It would begin a multi-day process with the goal of passing the stimulus legislation through the Senate in the next two weeks, where Democrats face strong Republican opposition.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Senate Monday morning that after the Senate confirmed three more cabinet positions for the Biden administration, debate would begin on passing the American Rescue Act.

“I expect a warm debate and late nights, but the American people have sent us here with a job to do: to help the country through this moment of extraordinary challenge. To end, through action, the biggest health crisis this country has seen in half a century, and that is exactly what we are going to do, ”said Schumer.

The House of Representatives narrowly approved the bill to tackle the pandemic and revive the economy early on Saturday. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed by a 219 to 212 vote, with two Democrats, Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voting against the bill.

He now moves to a 50-50 Senate, where Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds the deciding vote. All Democrats should stand united behind the first major bill to go through Congress in the Biden administration.

The measure includes a new round of emergency household financial assistance that includes $ 1,400 stimulus checks and an expanded child tax credit, as well as assistance to small businesses and state and local governments. .

Most Republicans in Congress see the plan as too expensive, and many oppose it including proposals such as transport plans that have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief.

“Around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, House Democrats invaded the manna of partisan spending, they call for a pandemic bailout,” Minority Leader McConnell told the Senate Monday morning.

He added that last year the Senate passed several coronavirus aid programs with bipartisan support that he said were much more focused on COVID-19 relief.

Senators are expected to start proposing amendments this week, and it seems unlikely that there will be a minimum wage hike, including one that progressive Democrats are passionate about.

The COVID-19 assistance bill passed by the House would increase the national hourly minimum wage for the first time since 2009, from $ 7.25 to $ 15. But the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the measure could not be authorized under the Senate reconciliation rules that govern the massive bill.

The special rules allow the bill to advance to the Senate with a simple majority of 100 senators, instead of the 60 required for most laws.

Republicans oppose the $ 15 minimum wage target as an expense that would hurt businesses and cost jobs.

A provision that would penalize large companies that do not pay workers at least $ 15 an hour has been offered as a possible alternative with a proposal to increase taxes on companies that fail to meet certain minimum wage targets.

These two proposals are no longer considered according to three Senate advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press to describe the internal discussions.

Some moderate Democrats, including Senator Joe Manchin, are in favor of a smaller increase in the minimum wage, to around $ 11 an hour.

The White House did not pass the tax proposals, and some House Democrats reacted coldly to the plan, which would have affected only a fraction of minimum wage workers.

The lukewarm response from the Democrats to the tax plan leaves the party considering potentially pushing a minimum wage hike in future legislation, where it may well face enough opposition from the GOP to kill it.

Both houses must pass the same version of the bill before sending it to Biden for signature. Democrats are pushing for this to happen by March 14, when unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are about to expire.

The legislation would pay for vaccines and send a new round of aid to households, small businesses, and state and local governments. The most expensive items include direct payments of $ 1,400 to individuals, federal unemployment benefit of $ 400 per week until August 29, and assistance for people who have difficulty paying their rent and mortgages during the pandemic.

Senate Democrats can reshape the $ 350 billion the bill provides for state and local governments. They could also extend its new round of emergency unemployment benefits, which would be $ 400 a week, until September instead of August, as the House has approved.

In addition, parliamentary interpretation of Senate rules could also force other changes. These could include dropping or changing provisions of the House bill providing billions of dollars to help some struggling pension plans and to help people who have lost their jobs pay for health insurance.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Reporting by Susan Cornwell of Reuters and Steve Peoples and Alan Fram of AP.

