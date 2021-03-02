UK Government Invests £4.5 Million In Scotland Central Gigabit Connectivity Plan





The UK government has identified Scotland as the latest focus of its gigabit program, just two months after harsh criticism from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the general failure of its plan to deploy Gigabit-enabled broadband connections nationwide by 2025.

The origins of the nationwide broadband plan go back to the time when Prime Minister Boris Johnsons planned to live up to its promise to provide full fiber shortly after winning the Conservative party general election in December 2019. [broadband] By 2025, to every home on the land, Prime Minister Sajid Javid has put 5 billion public funds to help deploy all fiber, 5G and other gigabit-enabled networks to 20% of the hardest-to-reach countries.

However, by November 2020, the British government has begun backtracking its ambitious targets. When he announced the Spending Review at the end of November 2020, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had lowered its 2025 launch target to the 85% range by 2025, cutting back on his original promise to provide 5 billion public funding to hard-to-reach areas.

In a report released in January 2021, PAC stated that the government could not achieve its 2019 election pledge to provide gigabit broadband connectivity nationwide by 2025, with less than a quarter of the 5 billion funding the government needed to support rolling. I mentioned that I promised. Up to 20% of the hardest-to-reach buildings ever since, the government has accepted its valuation and deleted the target.

However, in this latest development it is noted that more than 5,300 homes and businesses in Ayrshire, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Fife, Stirlingshire, Greater Glasgow and Lothian have access to gigabit speeds thanks to the UK government awarded 4.5m for the first time nationwide. Has been. Gigabit program.

The building is currently known to be slow and will already be upgraded from the ultra-fast broadband minimum speed of 30 Mbps through the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100 (R100) program, which will invest 83 m in central Scotland. However, by agreement between the UK and Scottish governments, the property will build Gigabit-enabled full fiber broadband directly into homes and businesses on a Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) basis.

Families and businesses in rural Scotland could receive more financial support to achieve the highest level of broadband speed in October 2020 through a new collaboration between the Scottish and British governments that saw the UK government’s gigabit broadband voucher system extended northward. There was. boundary.

The Scottish Government’s R100 program is in the process of providing high-speed broadband access to all homes and businesses across Scotland. Most connections are gigabit capable and are provided over full fiber cables built directly on the premises.

In central Scotland, some buildings have been set up to be served through fiber-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) technology. Based on the fact that the UK’s gigabit program will have to revisit these 5,368 buildings at some point in the future to transition to FTTP, the Scottish and British governments have agreed on a technology transition from FTTC to FTTP. This offer is aimed at providing connectivity earlier and increasing value for money by taking advantage of opportunities to reduce deployment costs.

Both governments said their recent move will be a future-proof internet connection for people in these fields over the next 30-40 years, allowing them to take full advantage of cutting-edge technologies such as 8K TV and virtual reality streaming.

Scottish Connections Minister Paul Wheelhouse has undoubtedly demonstrated over the past year how important digital connections are in all areas of our lives, from health, well-being and education to social and economic recovery.

With investments in three R100 regional contracts, most of the connections delivered to more than 120,000 buildings are delivered directly to the premises via fiber, 100% in the south, 86% in the north, and 95% in the central now, providing gigabit functionality. . The connection speed is 30 times faster than our super-fast promise, providing resilient, future-proof connections for decades to come.

