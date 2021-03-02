US Focuses on Saudi Arabia’s ‘Future Conduct’ After Khashoggi Sanctions, Spokesman Says





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is focused on Saudi Arabia’s future conduct and will expect Riyadh to improve its human rights record, a US spokesperson said on Monday, after Washington said imposed sanctions on some Saudis for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but ran out of sanctions against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The United States declassified a report on Friday that the crown prince approved an operation in 2018 to capture or kill Khashoggi and issued sanctions against Saudi nationals and entities.

Washington’s failure to sanction the crown prince has been criticized by rights groups and others, raising questions about the responsibility and commitment of the Biden administrations to making human rights a priority of the foreign politic.

Prince Mohammed, the 35-year-old de facto ruler, has denied any involvement in the murder of Khashoggis, for which eight people were jailed in Saudi Arabia last year, but said he bears ultimate responsibility because it had happened under his leadership.

We are very focused on the future conduct and that is part of the reason why we presented this not as a rupture, but as a recalibration of the US-Saudi relationship, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price during a press briefing.

We are trying to address the systemic issues underlying the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Price said.

The United States welcomed the recent release of two human rights activists in Saudi Arabia, Price said, but called on Riyadh to do more by lifting the travel ban on them.

We urge Saudi Arabia to take further steps to lift travel bans for those released, to commute sentences and resolve cases such as these women’s rights activists and others, he said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the United States reserves the right to sanction Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticizing the policies of the crown princes, was killed and dismembered by a team of agents linked to the prince in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

On Friday, the United States designated the Rapid Response Force, or RIF, a unit of the Saudi Royal Guard that engaged in counter-dissident operations. He also banned 76 Saudis from visas.

Price said he could not release the names of the 76 people and declined to say if Mohammed bin Salman was one of them. The United States has urged Saudi Arabia to dissolve the RIF, Price added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu, Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool

