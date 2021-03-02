Growing UK household savings raises hopes for accelerating recovery





Household savings in the UK have limited spending opportunities in January due to lockdown restrictions, increasing reserves that could lead to recovery once the economy resumes.

According to data released by the Bank of England on Monday, households deposited an additional £18.5 billion in their bank accounts in January, which averaged £4.8 billion per month for six months until February 2020, before the pandemic hit. That’s far exceeded.

The January figure is close to other recent records after £20.8 billion accumulated in December and £26 billion deposited in May. This reflects the spending limit during the closing period when service businesses such as restaurants and bars are closed.

The BoE calculated that between March and November 2020, consumers saved £125 billion, but now exceed £160 billion.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee assumed in February that households would spend about 5% of their additional savings as the blockade eased, but said that figure could be higher.

The BoE said on Monday, “As restrictions are eased, [consumers] You may be trying to catch up with a greater amount of previously forgotten spending than past evidence suggests.”

This reflects last week’s comment from BoE’s chief economist Andy Haldane that the additional savings “will provide a significant additional demand stimulus for an economy that is already recovering rapidly.”

Others disagree. External MPC member Michael Saunders warned last month that the increase in household savings was “focused on the top of the income scale and does not represent the experience of many”, pointing out that the increase due to accumulated deposits was small.

According to Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, high uncertainty about the economy could lead to further increase in household savings, consumers could spend cash on offshore vacations and imported cars and may not have a direct impact on GDP. “We are unlikely to see a significant portion of this stockpiled cash going back to the economy next year,” he said.

Consumers are also cutting debt with a net repayment of £2.4 billion in January, the largest amount since May 2020, suggesting an improvement in their household balance sheet.

BoE data showed that the mortgage market “maintained relatively strong” in January.

There were 99,000 mortgage approvals that month, down from 102,800 in December, but well above the average of 67,900 per month for the six months through February 2020.

Jeremy Leaf, a North London real estate agent and former RICS residential president, said: They believed it would end in March.”

The tax cut for the first £500,000 of home purchases will be extended from Wednesday’s budget, adding to the consistently low interest rate, which could further lower home purchase costs.

According to the BoE, the average interest rate for newly withdrawn mortgages was 1.85%, down 5bp from the previous month, slightly higher than the lowest interest rate of 1.72% in August 2020.

