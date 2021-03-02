Yemen: Criticism announced that Britain will cut aid to countries devastated by war by more than half | Political news





The British government has announced that it will cut the aid it provides to Yemen by more than half.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said at a hypothetical UN pledge meeting that Britain’s donations will be “at least £87 million” next fiscal year and will receive those donations since the dispute began with more than £1 billion.

This is a 59% drop compared to 2020/21, when the figure stood at £214m.

Yemen: war crime analysis

This is in line with the government’s decision to cut foreign aid overall, from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income, to billions of pounds.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The UK maintains our unwavering support for the Yemeni people as one of the largest donors of lifesaving aid and through our diplomatic efforts to bring peace.”

“Since the start of the conflict, we have supported millions of vulnerable Yemenis with food, clean water and health care, and we will continue to do so. We use the UN Security Council seats and work with our allies to ensure an ongoing resolution of the conflict. Yemeni leaders need to cooperate meaningfully with the UN on a ceasefire agreement.”

Cleverly said at the meeting, Britain’s contribution to “put the most vulnerable and at risk first” and provide clean drinking water to at least 1.6 million people, support 400 clinics to provide health care and the most vulnerable Yemeni-240,000. I told them I would feed them monthly. .

The UN has urgently called for more funding for Yemen to stop the oncoming famine. This will greatly exacerbate the already devastating effects of the civil war.

The British government’s decision provoked rapid criticism.

The hope for Yemen is that a review of the new US policy could change the global outlook for the ongoing civil war.

“It’s a very gloomy statement about the government’s intentions,” said Lisa Nandy, Labor Party’s shadow foreign minister.

She added: “In spite of all the stories of Global Britain, this retires us as we give up our moral obligations, move away from our allies, and make the United States progress.”

Conservative Congressman Jeremy Hunt, former foreign minister, expressed “deep disappointment” with the decision.

“Abandoning forgotten nations and people does not match our values, weakens our moral authority and diminishes our influence,” he said.

“We have to increase the scale of our support in the face of such suffering. It is incomprehensible to reduce it in this moment of extreme danger.”

Sarah Champion of Labor, chairman of the Commons International Development Committee, condemned the move as “completely terrible.”

“It’s sending a message that Britain is turning its back on the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” she said.

David Miliband, former Labor Party Foreign Minister and current chairman of the International Rescue Committee, told Sky News that such a move is “inexplicable” and the situation in Yemen “can’t be more serious.”

“Today is a very sad day,” he added.

In an interview with Sky News before the decision was announced, Laurie Lee, CEO of Care International, said, “If the government cuts aid to Yemen today, the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, the aid of hundreds of thousands of people will be wiped out. Famine Crisis. “

Former Minister of International Development Andrew Mitchell also mentioned earlier. “Any cut will continue the slow, painful and obscene process of starving 4 million Yemenis (mostly children), not to mention one in nearly 50%,” he said.

