EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement and the Impact of Northern Ireland Protocol on Life Sciences





The TCA provides for pharmaceuticals specifically with regard to: Cooperation of regulatory authorities and mutual recognition of GMP inspections TCA contains an appendix to pharmaceuticals that provide mutual recognition of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections and certificates. This appendix also predicts that the UK and EU authorities should seek cooperation from a regulatory perspective within the framework of the TCA, specifically referring to promoting the adoption and implementation of internationally agreed scientific or technical guidelines. Overall, the TCA is fairly insignificant in this regard and no consensus has been reached on mutual recognition of batch testing. The UK will continue to waive batch testing requirements for UK imports from the EU for products placed on the market prior to January 2023. However, the EU won't go round and round. The British Pharmaceutical Industry Association (ABPI) in the UK (i) is lobbying both sides to agree to a stand-alone Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for batch testing and will cooperate with the European Pharmaceutical Industry Association (EFPIA) in the EU. In order to unilaterally extend the batch testing exemption for EU imports while the UK awaits such an MRA, a Working Group on Medicines, established under the governance structure of the Working Group TCA on Medicines, will be established to support Trade Specialized. . Committee on technical barriers to trade. This is broadly expressed and quite limited in terms of detail, which means that it may take years of committee work to add more to this point. For a limited period and subject to conditions determined by national law, the agency responsible for granting MA will not accept subsequent applications for MA that rely on the results of preclinical testing. Unless an international contract in which the UK and EU are both parties stipulate otherwise, they may apply to that institution for the first MA without the express consent of the owner of the first MA. Drugs approved by the appropriate authorities in accordance with the results of pre-clinical tests and clinical trials under all conditions determined by national law, refer to: The red to above will not be placed on the market without the express consent of the first MA owner unless an international agreement in which the parties are both parties provides otherwise; this is called regulatory data protection and prevents reliance on clinical trial data. The other party gets marketing approval. As mentioned, certain conditions for this are not included in the TCA, but are determined by the relevant scheme. There is no promise from the parties to maintain the normal period of protection. The Secondary Protection Certificate TCA stipulates that the UK and EU must provide an additional period of protection when a patent on a drug expires. This serves as a reward for the parties who have to go through an administrative approval process before the product goes to market. (Supplemental Protection Certificates) SPC system Provisions are in place for nationalization. The UK has enacted legislation to maintain the SPC system. No action is required for SPCs that have already been approved, and applications submitted before January 1, 2021 will continue unaffected. However, the UK SPC application is based on the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Marketing Approval (MA) granted by the SPC. Holders may be asked to provide information on converted UK approvals. UK SPC terms are based on the earliest MA date in the UK or EEA. The 6 month pediatric extension can still be used. Does the TCA contain specific provisions for medical devices and clinical trials? TCA does not provide specific provisions for medical devices. This means that both regimes have to be explored to bring their products to the UK and EU markets. Until June 30, 2023, the UK accepts CE marked medical devices if the UK head or manufacturer is registered with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA). From July 1, 2023, all medical devices on the GB market must be (re)certified by the UK Conformity Assessment Body to achieve the UKCA mark. There are about 600,000 medical devices in the EU market, so the currently set two-and-a-half year grace period is likely to be quite tight as the deadline approaches. Published guidance on substantive modifications to registrations and clinical trials in effect from January 1, 2021. This guidance does not address how existing approvals are handled or whether the UK will bring regulations under EU clinical trial regulations. We are waiting for further guidance to be released to address this. What are the other TCA measurements of interest in the life sciences sector?

Other key points for the life sciences industry:

The UK has agreed to continue participating in the Horizon Europe program, which provides funding for research and development. It is a particularly welcome decision in the field of life sciences. Hauliers allow unlimited travel between the UK and the EU. There have been early concerns about possible shortages of medicines as carriers evade the Dover-Calais route to avoid customs delays, and goods produced in the UK or EU will receive preferential benefits under the TCA. In other words, from January 1, 2021, pharmaceutical and medical devices can be moved between the UK (except Northern Ireland (NI) with special arrangements) and the EU without being subject to any of the following tariffs or tariff rate quotas: As long as the relevant rules of origin are met. Origin assessment can be a complex task, especially for medical devices and pharmaceuticals assembled from components and ingredients sourced from several countries. Once the country of origin is confirmed, the proof of origin must be authenticated through the export declaration on the invoice or a separate long-term supplier declaration. TCA allows importers to self-certify the preferred origin of goods based on their knowledge. Until December 31, 2021, there will be a transitional period where there will be no need to provide proof of origin at the border. Therefore, the impact of these changes is set to be staggered to mitigate the impact, but all additional paperwork and additional customs inspections are likely to increase costs and cause delays at the border. For the life sciences industry, under the terms of the NI protocol in the withdrawal agreement, NI is subject to EU pharmaceutical and medical device laws. This means MHRA now has to apply different rules and standards at NI than other countries in the UK. For pharmaceuticals, applicants wishing to obtain MA in the UK must follow EU procedures as follows: NI’s. This means that businesses must acquire dual (EU and GB) MA to sell their products across the UK. In fact, there are three types of MA in the UK: MA that applies only to NI, MA that applies only to GB MA that applies across the UK (EU and GB approved) The European Commission and the EMA have issued guidelines to clarify the UK. Products will continue to be part of the union recommendation process with respect to NI. Similarly, consider NI when calculating prevalence for orphan designations, well-established use, sunset provisions, etc. Given the uncertainties surrounding the NI protocol in the pharmaceutical context, on November 5, 2020, the EU and the UK agreed on the following: A phased approach until December 31, 2021 to implement the protocol at NI in areas such as batch testing, import and Directive 2011/62/EU, Falsified Medicines Directive or FMD.S, Regulation on Medical Devices (EU) 2017 /745, EU Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) and Regulation (EU) 2017/746, EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU IVDR) apply to NI from May 26, 2021 and May 26, 2022, respectively. Instruments placed at NI require CE marking. And GB-based manufacturers are required to designate an EU or NI-based authorized representative when placing their device on the NI market. Cal supply across EU-UK borders according to the no-deal Brexit. So far, there has been little to no shortage of these essential products. This is primarily due to the industry’s impressive efforts to stock up and bring products to NI before the end of the transition period. This situation is being closely monitored by all parties initially following the implementation of the new agreement. The EU-UK Joint Commission on the implementation of the NI Protocol has agreed on a phased approach to the application of EU rules on the supply of pharmaceuticals. NI. This has been supplemented by the guidelines of the MHRA and the European Commission, what does this approach include?

Subject to the terms of the NI protocol in the withdrawal agreement, NI is subject to EU pharmaceutical and medical device laws. This means that MHRA must now apply NI rules and standards that are different from other UK countries. The EU and UK have agreed on a step-by-step approach through December 31, 2021 to implement NI’s NI protocol in areas such as batch testing, imports, and FMD. In summary, this means that until December 31, 2021, pharmaceuticals can be supplied from GB to NI without additional regulatory import controls (manufacturing and import approvals, batch testing and QP certification performed in NI or EU/EEA member states). As a result, wholesalers can continue to supply medicines from GB to NI for an additional 12 months starting January 1, 2021. Unique identifier for packs with a valid MA (including UK-wide MA) from NI provided by the manufacturer or wholesaler of the EEA. Unique identifiers for these packs must be retired by NI.

What is the real implication of the combined impact of the TCA and Northern Ireland Protocol on the life sciences business?

Hauliers are allowed unlimited travel between the UK and the EU. There was some concern about Hauliers avoiding the Dover-Calais route and potentially using longer routes. There may be a fierce period while companies are learning how to best navigate the new NI borders and adjust their supply chain accordingly. The UK offered importers a six-month grace period, but the EU did not take this approach.

Another real impact is that MHRA has to do double rules and apply UK rules to NI’s GB and EU rules. This means companies operating across the UK (i.e. GB and NI) must comply with both schemes. This can be overwhelming and can be a problem if the GB and EU rules are different.

As mentioned above, for pharmaceuticals, applicants wishing to obtain MA in the UK must follow EU procedures with regard to NI. This company products throughout the UK It means you have to acquire dual (EU and GB) MA to sell.

Does the TCA allow further negotiations? What are the possible developments you are interested in in this sector?

There will be a Working Group on Medicines established under the governance structure of the TCA, which will support the Specialized Committee on Trade on Technical Barriers to Trade. This is a positive platform for creating the future realm of reciprocity. ABPI and the BioIndustry Association (BIA) have already started lobbying for reciprocity for batch testing and regulatory cooperation, which is an issue that can be discussed in a new working group.

Interview with Anna Rylik.

Please contact Julia Gillert, Lilli Meldrum or Magda Tovar from our London office for more information.

