Biden says US will have vaccine supply for all adults by May, prioritizing teachers: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





President Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus crisis on March 2. Pool / Getty Images .

switch legend Pool / Getty Images

Pool / Getty Images

President Biden said on Tuesday that the United States will produce enough vaccine for every adult in the United States by the end of May, while stepping up efforts to vaccinate school personnel over the next month.

“We are now on track to have enough vaccine for every adult in America by the end of May,” Biden said, acknowledging his administration’s efforts to boost production and bump up the schedule from at the end of July, which the president was saying just a few weeks ago.

As announced earlier today, Biden said his administration was using the Defense Production Act to boost production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency use clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States. weekend course.

In an unusual partnership between two pharmaceutical competitors, the administration is helping ensure that Merck’s facilities can help Johnson & Johnson increase production.

Biden also called on states to prioritize teachers and school staff as essential immunization schedule workers, calling on every elementary school worker and child care provider to receive at least one dose of a vaccine. by the end of the month.

“To help speed up the safe reopening of schools, let’s treat in-person learning as such an essential service that it is.” And that means the essential workers who provide this service to educators, school staff and child educators get them immunized immediately. . They are essential workers, ”said the president.

Biden said at least 30 states already prioritize educators in the vaccine queue, but he is “using the full authority of the federal government” to order all states and the District of Columbia to do the same. . Biden said the change would take effect next week to move school staff from kindergarten to grade 12. He also said the federal government would use its program that ships vaccines to local pharmacies to help facilitate doses for educators.

Reopening schools for in-person learning has been one of the thorniest debates to emerge in the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s something Biden has prioritized. There is a broad scientific consensus that young children are much less prone to the more dangerous effects of the coronavirus and are less likely to spread the virus. But young adults like high school and college students, as well as school staff, are at greater risk.

“What a tremendous relief to have a president encountering this moment of crisis. Vaccines are a key ingredient in reopening schools safely, and it is the administration that is taking the steps to increase immunizations for educators. which is great news for anyone interested in learning at school, ”American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

