UK listing rules set for overhaul in Dash to catch the Spacs wave





The Treasury Department reviewed the city and demanded that London reorganize its listing rules to better compete with its New York and European rivals, and to secure a booming market share for special purchase acquisition vehicles.

The review, which will be released on Wednesday, also suggests giving founders greater control over their business and allowing dual-class stocks to attract a wave of tech companies to the London market.

The city’s attractiveness has declined in recent years as the United States and Hong Kong sweep most of the list of in-demand technologies. This year, the New York market is bloating even further this year due to a surge in so-called Spacs looking for an acquisition target to raise money from investors, get listed on the stock market, and then publicly available. Britain’s dominance was weakened by the loss of trading business to European rivals after Brexit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who commissioned the independent report, said that after the government left the EU, it was determined to increase the UK’s reputation. To be able to lead.”

The review, conducted by former EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Sir Jonathan Hill, recommended extensive reforms to ease the rules governing strict UK listings.

[The proposals are] It’s not about opening the gap between us and other global centers by proposing a radical new start to gain a competitive edge. . . They’re all about closing the gaps that are already open.

Lord Hill recommended lowering the free flow limit for public stocks to 15%. That said, founders need to sell fewer stocks to go public, and they want to “empower retail investors” by helping them participate in capital raising.

He also proposed a “complete review” of the company’s brochures to reduce regulation and encourage capital raising, and suggested branding of LSE’s standard public offering to increase its attractiveness. The president is also required to prepare an annual “state of the city” report.

The government said it would review the recommendations. Most of them require consultation with financial action authorities.

Lord Hill also encouraged the FCA to take on the job of maintaining UK charm as a place to conduct business for regulatory purposes.

The FCA said it aims to issue a consultation report by the summer when new rules are expected to come out by the end of 2021.

Lord Hill said the proposal was “to encourage investment in UK companies. [and] We support the development of innovative growth areas such as technology and life sciences.”

He said the UK should use its post-Brexit abilities to set its own rules “to move in a faster, more flexible and more targeted way”, especially for growth sectors such as fintech and green finance.

However, this recommendation will raise concern among some institutional investors who argued that, for example, loosening the rules for double-ranked stocks would risk lower corporate governance standards.

The review stated that London should maintain a high level of governance in a variety of recommended ways to mitigate risk. For example, in double sharing, I recommended a safeguard like a five-year limit.

recommendation

In fear that the government could go too far for deregulation, Hillroad said his proposal is not about “opening the gap between us and other global centers by proposing a radical new start to gain a competitive advantage.” . . It is to fill a gap that has already been opened.”

Other recommendations include making it easier for companies to provide forward-looking guidance when raising capital by modifying their liability regime and improving the efficiency of the listing process.

The inclusion of a recommendation to help Spacs go public in London by not stopping the stock anymore after the target has been selected will be welcomed by many investors.

However, the rapid growth of vehicles carrying billions of dollars of speculative cash has raised concerns about bubble formation in the market.

Lord Hill said the UK is at risk of losing “a domestically grown strategically important company that enters the market in London” from overseas Spacs.

The UK lags behind New York and Hong Kong in attracting types of businesses in fields such as technology and life sciences that dominate the modern economy and attract investors looking for growth stocks.

recommendation

London accounted for only 5% of global IPOs over the past five years, while the number of publicly traded companies in the UK has declined by about 40% since 2008. The review also noted that the most important companies listed in London are financial companies. Or, it represents the “old economy” rather than the “company of the future”.

Lord Hill referred to the post-Brexit business flow as Amsterdam to point out that Britain was facing “fierce competition as a financial center in the US and Asia as well as elsewhere in Europe.”

This step marks the London Stock Exchange Group’s victory in the call for a more competitive listing regime by Chief Executive David Schwimmer. He said it is possible to strike a balance between being competitive and maintaining high standards of corporate governance.

