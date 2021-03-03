Myanmar coup crisis deepens after years of US neglect





WASHINGTON Almost ten years ago, the United States touted Myanmar as an American achievement. The Obama administration has welcomed the reestablishment of civilian rule in the longtime American pariah as a major foreign policy achievement and a potential model for engaging with other adversaries, such as Iran and Cuba.

But today Myanmar is once again an international outcast, facing a new wave of US sanctions. A coup brought the army back to power, and pro-democracy activists, reformers and journalists were attacked and detained in a brutal crackdown.

The collapse is not the Americas’ fault, to be sure, but it follows inconsistent efforts to push the Southeast Asian nation further towards democracy, the enthusiasm of which has been dampened by a systematic campaign of repression against Muslim minorities in the north of the country.

After years of robust diplomacy with Myanmar under President Barack Obama, which mainly focused on then-opposition leader and now jailed State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Trump administration adopted a largely hands-off policy. He mainly focused on the strategic importance of Myanmars in the competition between the United States and China for influence in the region.

Myanmar has become a reminder that, despite all the hope and anticipation of Obama administration officials, many of whom now serve in the Biden administration, there are limits to the ability of the Americas to shape developments in another country, especially a country so remote and remote.

The reestablishment of civilian rule after six decades of dictatorship was at least in part the result of one of the Obama administration’s first attempts to reach a country long denounced by the United States. would come later, supported in part by what seemed to be successful in Myanmar. Sanctions have been relaxed, diplomatic representation strengthened and aid increased.

Obama made two trips to Myanmar, also known as Burma, as president and his two secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, have each visited the country twice. Clinton’s 2011 visit was the first by a US Secretary of State since 1955. She met Suu Kyi at the lakeside house where the opposition leader had been under house arrest for years.

Just six years earlier, President George W. Bush’s Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had called Myanmar one of six outposts of tyranny for the military’s refusal to tolerate dissent and rejection democratic elections.

And, in 2007, as world leaders gathered at the United Nations Annual General Assembly, a crackdown on protests led by Buddhist monks, the so-called Saffron Revolution, sparked widespread concern and international condemnation, including high profile repudiations from Rice and then – First Lady Laura Bush.

Thus, the opening initiated by Obama and Clinton in 2010 heralded what many hoped would be a new beginning for Myanmar, whose military leaders were then ostensibly worried about being too dependent on China for trade and security.

There was initial enthusiasm over the thaw, over the elevation of Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyis to a leadership role despite being banned from running for office, and over Myanmars at the regular but hesitant opening of his formerly cloistered country. But that quickly faded, not least because of the government’s treatment of Rohingya Muslims, who became the target of a ruthless campaign of repression and abuse.

Repeated pleas to Suu Kyi, who was appointed state councilor after her National League for Democracy won 60% of the vote, and others on behalf of the Rohingya and other minorities have gone unheeded. Yet the Obama administration continued to trust him.

Proud of my friend Aung San Suu Kyi and the people of Burma that they never gave up the long struggle to bring change to their country, said Clinton in 2015, after dedicating an entire chapter of her 2014 memoir Hard Choices to politics. of the Obama administration. to the nation.

Despite Kerrys’ two trips to Myanmar, the administration was quickly absorbed by the Iran nuclear deal and the normalization of relations with Cuba. At the same time, he continues an unsuccessful effort to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

So Myanmars halted and imperfect democratization was left largely unattended by officials in Washington. When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, his administration made no secret of the fact that it was focusing less on bilateral ties and more on a broader effort to mitigate China’s growing regional influence.

In November 2017, Trumps First Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said administrations were only visiting the country at high levels and upon his return said the military-backed violence against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State amounted to ethnic cleansing. Sanctions against the country’s main military leaders followed the following month.

But since then, US attention to Myanmar has been sporadic, dominated mainly by public expressions of disappointment in Suu Kyi, who has defended military repression in Rakhine and opposed efforts to open an international investigation in this subject.

The turmoil of the February 1 coup, as those elected in the November 2020 election won by the Suu Kyis party were to take their seats in parliament, did not appear to be a priority in Washington, where officials were concerned about their positions. own domestic policy issues. .

During its last few weeks in office, the Trump administration has made no public comment on the growing civil-military tensions in Myanmar, although it has denounced the problems of democracy in Venezuela, Tanzania, Uganda, Cuba, Iran and Russia.

After taking over on January 20, the Biden administration remained silent until January 29 when the U.S. Embassy in Yangon signed a joint statement with several other embassies to support democracy in the country and s’ oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or hinder the democratic transition of Myanmars. The warning was not heeded by the military.

There was a risk that the Burmese generals would play us, Clinton wrote of the 2010-11 rapprochement with Myanmar in Hard Choices.

This fear was perhaps premonitory.

