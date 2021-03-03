UK budget to be extended by the end of September | British news





Rishi Sunak will announce on Wednesday that the Treasury Department will extend its shutdown plan until the end of September to protect jobs as a fragile economy emerges from the Covid-19 emergency.

In an unexpected move, the Prime Minister will say that even after the government expects all restrictions on activities to be lifted in June, 80% of workers’ wages will continue to be guaranteed for three months.

Sunak also said that 600,000 newly self-employed people will now be eligible for state financial aid, to stop accusations of too many of them escaping the government’s pay safety net.

The Labor Party said the extension should be announced months before struggling business owners face uncertainty. And it showed that the prime minister was focusing only on the moment they were in the sun.

Su Nak, who made a fifteenth crisis-related announcement a year ahead of the second budget and already reached 280 billion in epidemic-related expenditures, said the priority was that the economy would escape from a third lockdown without triggering a wave of mass unemployment and business failure Will tell.

While there have been hints from the Treasury Department that the dormancy will be extended to the end of June, the surprise move on Tuesday night will provide continued support for sectors such as hospitality and retail, where recovery may turn out to be slow and choppy.

Our Covid aid plan has been the lifeline of millions of people protecting jobs and incomes across the UK.

Now with the reopening roadmap, light is shining at the end of the tunnel. Therefore, it is the only right that we can continue to support our business and individuals in difficult months back and forth.

Sunak Spending

Under the new plan, employers are expected to pay 10% of workers’ wages in July and raise them to 20% in August and September. Sunak said the company has been asked to make some contributions to the time employees are not working, but employees will continue to receive 80% of their wages, up to a limit of 2,500 until September.

In addition, cash aid under the Self-Employed Income Assistance Scheme (SEISS) is now available to people who have become self-employed in 2019-20.

It was based on tax returns from 2018-2019, the most recent year data was available when the self-employment scheme was launched. The Treasury Department has said that it has resulted in many people not qualifying.

The business group said the expansion would give many people relief. Rain Newton-Smith, CBI’s chief economist, said: Expanding this plan will allow millions more to continue working and give businesses the opportunity to breathe when they carefully close their closures.

But Bridget Phillipson, the Treasury’s shadow chief secretary, said he shouldn’t have used it as a promotional stunt for the budget a few months ago.

Businesses and workers begged the prime minister to give conviction, but said they had to wait until the budget was run out because they said it wasn’t appropriate, she said. Announcing the night before the show, Rishi Sunak focuses on getting her moments in the sun rather than protecting her jobs and livelihoods.

In addition to Furlough and SEISS, Sunak is expected to announce the following:

Extension of 20 people per week increases with universal credit.

Additional measures to support long-term unemployed people through a kickstart scheme under 25 and a reactivation scheme for older workers.

Extended stamp duty holidays for properties under 500,000.

Sunak would say: We made the most of our financial firepower to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people.

But the prime minister also made it clear last night that, once the immediate threat ends and the economy recovers, steps will be taken to repair the public fiscal damage caused by the pandemic. There are strong rumors that Sunak is preparing to raise its corporate tax from 19%.

The Treasury Department is due to announce a series of tax consultations on March 23, some explained as a way for the President to announce good news about the extension of support on budget days and postpone the decision to raise taxes until the end of the year.

Many high-ranking Toriga have warned that a modest tax increase is inevitable and should come with the labor-dominated spending cuts.

Two former cabinet ministers warned of an increase in corporate taxes. Former Prime Minister Philip Hammond warned Sunak not to impose a drastic increase in corporate taxes. The Labor Party also said it would oppose, but said it would be better to have a rational and proportionate impression in the long run.

Former Attorney General and Treasury Secretary David Gauch said Sunak should raise income taxes rather than corporate taxes. The prime minister is right to think that taxes should eventually be raised. But if he relied heavily on corporate taxes he would unnecessarily make the UK a less attractive and dynamic investment place, he told Evening Standard.

Nicky Morgan, former conservative chairman of the Treasury Selection Committee, said he expected the book balance decision to be postponed until the fall, when the Treasury could assess the state of the recovery with the new budget.

Waiting for the Treasury is not intuitive, but how [Office for Budget Responsibility] While forecasts are moving, she said it was impossible to make decisions about what the balance between tax increases, economic growth and spending prioritization would be.

There are undoubtedly people on the government bench who think the tax burden is already too high. However, we are hearing from voters that many lawmakers understand that they have bills to pay. The debate will be where it falls, whether income grows slowly or taxes rise.

In traces of his Commons appearance today, the Treasury said that the budget will have three themes: support, honesty, and building the UK’s future economy.

Winners are expected to say: First, we will continue to do everything we need to support the British people and businesses through this crisis moment.

Second, once we are on the road to recovery, we will have to get our public finances right. I would like to be honest with you about our plans today. Third, start building the economy of the future with today’s budget.

