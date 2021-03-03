U.S. House Panel Reissue Summons for Trump Tax Files





(Reuters) – A U.S. House of Representatives panel reissued a subpoena to solicit Donald Trump’s tax and financial records, saying in a memo released Tuesday that he needed the documents to resolve the disputes interests of future presidents.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump walks up to reporters as he sets out on a campaign trip to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, United States, September 30, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

In a court filing on Tuesday, House attorneys told a judge that the House Oversight Committee reissued a subpoena to Trumps accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, on February 25.

The committee issued a similar subpoena in 2019, but that subpoena expired in January when new U.S. lawmakers took office.

The court filing on Tuesday included a February 23 memorandum from the committee chair, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, explaining to her colleagues the decision to reissue the summons.

Maloney claimed that due to long-standing legal challenges, his committee was denied key information needed to inform legislative action to address the one-of-a-kind ethics crisis created by the former president. Trumps, unprecedented conflicts of interest.

Maloney said his committees’ documentation needs remain just as compelling today as they were when the committee first issued its subpoena in 2019.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has refused to release his tax returns and other documents that could provide details about his wealth and the activities of his family company, the Trump Organization.

The House Oversight Committee asked Mazars for eight years of accounting and other financial information in response to testimony in Congress from Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for Trump.

Cohen said Trump inflated and deflated some assets in financial statements between 2011 and 2013, in part to reduce his property taxes.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that House Democrats must further explain the need for the cases to go to a lower court, which would then assess the burden on Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has obtained Trump’s tax returns separately, but that doesn’t mean the public will see them.

The records were obtained as part of a grand jury investigation, and New York law requires grand jury documents to be kept confidential.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; edited by Grant McCool

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos