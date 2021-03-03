UK’s new scientific organization could be used as a cover for deception | Science





The new 800m government scientific and defense research institute will be exempt from existing procurement rules, and the Labor Party will urge a warning that it could be used as a beacon for deception.

Originally the idea of ​​Dominic Cummings, the Advanced Research & Innovation Agency (Aria) will be lighter regulated than a regular government agency.

A media notice released on Tuesday, along with the publication of the bills necessary to establish the body, said it would mimic Darpa, a long-standing U.S. agency operating outside standard government contracting procedures.

The government-published Aria bill will provide an exemption from existing public contract rules to allow Aria to procure critical services and equipment with maximum flexibility to conduct groundbreaking research at a rate comparable to private investment firms.

Shadow Business Assistant Ed Miliband said: Maximum flexibility sounds like an excuse for not having competition. Government procurement is fraught with conflicts of interest and lack of transparency. Pastors should not use Aria as a more profound trick.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Aria will have all the tools and freedoms he needs to succeed, including putting scientists at the center of decision-making and eliminating bureaucracy.

He said the goal is to follow the success of the Vaccine Task Force, the agency responsible for purchasing coronavirus vaccines and developing the drug production supply chain.

Since the onset of the pandemic, ministers have repeatedly accused them of presiding over the award of government contracts to friends and acquaintances. Due to the size of the crisis, a series of transactions was split using emergency procedures.

Last year, a friend of former serie and health secretary Matt Hancock won 30 million contracts to produce Covid test vials, despite having no experience in the medical device industry. His company is currently being investigated by industry regulators.

The National Audit Office reported that the Ministry of Health has created a high-priority secret VIP channel to process PPE supply proposals raised by ministers, members of the House of Representatives, colleagues and senior NHS staff.

Aria, which can secure $800 million in funding during Congress, is exempt from legislation for freedom of information. Although it is required to be audited by the State Audit Office and file an annual report, there are concerns that taxpayers may invest their money in financially risky projects.

Jolyon Maugham, head of the Good Law Project, who won the legal challenge last month for the government not to publish a multi-billion-pound Covid contract within the 30-day period required by law, said Arias’ legal waiver seemed to be a problem.

It is not very noteworthy that the government responds to concerns about Chronicism with legislation that removes the right to object. The goal was to give money to a friend, and if you hide those choices from public view and are protected from legal challenges, it’s hard to know what you’re doing differently, the lawyer said.

Aria is for investing in high-tech projects. However, with Cummings, former senior advisor to Boris Johnson, they are now out of the government and there are some skepticisms about the agency’s focus. This month, the Science and Technology Commission warned that it was a brand looking for a product.

