Venezuela Guaido and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss ‘return to democracy’





FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks at a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, December 5, 2020. REUTERS / Manaure Quintero /

WASHINGTON / CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the US State Department said, the highest US contact with Guaido since the President Joe Biden took office Jan. 20.

Washington and dozens of other countries recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader in January 2019 after Guaido, the leader of the opposition-held National Assembly, invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that the re-election of President Nicolas Maduros in 2018 was fraudulent.

In his appeal with Guaido, Blinken stressed the importance of a return to democracy in Venezuela through free and fair elections, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Maduro, who has retained power backed by the military and its South American allies including Russia, China and Cuba, argues that Guaido is an American puppet who seeks to oust him in a coup.

Price said Guaido and Blinken discussed urgent humanitarian needs in Venezuela, which suffers from a multi-year economic crisis.

Blinken described the United States’ efforts to work with the European Union, the Organization of American States and other groups to increase multilateral pressure and push for a peaceful and democratic transition, Price said.

Guaido told an Argentinian television station on Tuesday evening that he spoke with Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau as part of the agenda of international alliances to save democracy in Venezuela.

A White House official told Reuters over the weekend that the Biden administration was in no rush to lift US sanctions against Venezuela imposed by former President Donald Trump, but would consider lifting them. relax if Maduro takes confidence-building measures showing he is ready to negotiate in earnest with the opposition.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Brian Ellsworth and Mayela Armas in Caracas; Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Written by Luc Cohen; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos