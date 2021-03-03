UK government accused of lack of transparency and accountability | Political news





The Global Alliance for Transparency and Anti-Corruption has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to openness after a series of scandals with the UK “in review”.

In a letter sent by Sky News to the government, the Open Government Partnership said the UK failed to live up to its commitment to improving transparency and accountability.

Rare intervention means that Britain will be the ninth out of 78 member states of the United Nations to be reviewed as it joins the list that includes Bulgaria, Malawi, Malta and South Africa.

The Open Government Partnership has no powers to impose penalties, but I was shocked by the fact that the UK played a key role in the group’s founding in 2011 and is now the largest funder, giving £6.8 million over three years.

One of the US open government advocates told Sky News, “This is a shame,” and was amazed at the decision.

Kevin Keith, Chairman of the UK Open Government Network, said: “The UK government’s reputation for openness and accountability is free.

“It shows how much we’ve fallen in 10 years and is a sign of a wider range of problems, including illegally not posting contracts awarded during the epidemic.”

Image: David Cameron speaks at the 2013 Government Partnership Summit.

The UK has been reviewed for late submission of both plans, not involving the public in the development of plans to increase openness, but obvious technical breaches are visible, taking into account wider concerns about transparency, including: A series of notable debates.

Last month, the High Court ruled that the government had violated the law because the coronavirus-related contract was not announced in time. Ministers have been accused of favoring political contact with friends for coronavirus work, including supplying PPE.

This has rarely shown unity from editors of The Times, The Daily Telegraph, Financial Times, and Daily Mirror, then urged the government to take “urgent” action to rectify freedom of information in accordance with the open democracy report claimed by Michael Gove. . The Cabinet Office was monitoring journalists’ requests for information.

The review of open government partnerships in Britain’s efforts to increase transparency greatly criticized Brexit, saying that “political uncertainty” has led to “reduced capabilities” of officials.

However, civil society groups have warned that the political desire to engage the public in decision making has weakened in the decade since Britain helped establish an open government partnership that now represents more than 2 billion people worldwide.

The Open Government Network, an organization dedicated to openness and democratic reform, sent a letter to the British Cabinet Secretary.

The letter, signed by organizations such as Full Fact, Open Data Institute, and Open Contracting Partnership, urges the government to “build trust with the people” by providing “clear political support” to efforts to improve openness.

Gavin Hayman, managing director of the Open Contracting Partnership working to increase transparency in procurement, said ministers should work harder to increase trust in the government.

“The UK is hosting two of the world’s most important summits, the G7 and the Glasgow Climate Conference, in the first year since Brexit. There is no better time to prove that this government is committed to open democracy,” he said. I told it to News. .

“This letter is about seizing those opportunities, activating the UK’s open government processes, and using them to drive important domestic reforms such as the Public Procurement Modification.”

One government spokesman said, “The government is fully committed to transparency and public responsibility in everything we do.

“As a founding member of the Open Government Partnership, we continue to be committed to upholding the core values ​​of transparency, accountability and public participation.”

Work on the UK’s next action plan is currently underway, but civil society groups and governments depend on whether progress is fast enough.

