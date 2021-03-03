United States urges Ethiopia to end hostilities in Tigray





WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday urged Ethiopia’s leader to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region, citing a growing number of credible reports of atrocities and violations and abuses human rights.

In a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Blinken urged Ethiopia to withdraw outside forces from Tigray and immediately end the violence, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The Biden administration is seeking to end what it describes as a worsening humanitarian crisis. It was the second time in less than a week that Blinken had cited reports of atrocities in the region.

The secretary urged the Ethiopian government to take immediate and concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence, Price said in a statement Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said: We strongly condemn the killings, forced evictions and displacements, sexual assaults and other human rights violations and abuses by multiple parties that several organizations have now reported.

Mr. Blinken also asked Mr. Abiy to authorize independent international investigations.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Abiy, Billene Seyoum, pointed to a statement made late last month in which Ethiopia’s foreign ministry called America’s attempts to intervene in its internal affairs regrettable.

The statement says the Ethiopian government has taken its responsibility for the safety, security and well-being of all citizens very seriously and is fully committed to undertaking full investigations into reports of abuse. .

But he added that the government had a duty to maintain the unity of the nation in the face of forces of betrayal and division.

The Ethiopian military ousted the former local ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, from the regional capital in November, after what it described as a surprise attack on its forces in Tigray.

Thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands have been driven from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region of more than five million people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos