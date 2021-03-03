10 Million AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine from Serum Institute in UK and India





The UK government said in a statement Tuesday that the UK will receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines made by the Indian Serum Institute (SII).

File photo: Medical practitioners are preparing to administer the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine sold as COVISHIELD by the Indian Serum Institute (SII) against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Dominican Republic, February 17. 2021. Reuters / Ricardo Lohas / File photo

SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is mass-producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and small-sized countries.

The UK has ordered 100 million AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines, of which 10 million will come from the Serum Institute of India, a UK government spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters reported in February that the UK Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) audited SII’s manufacturing process, paving the way for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered to the UK.

This move will raise concerns that wealthy Western countries are procuring vaccinations at the expense of poor countries.

Numerous low and middle income countries, from Bangladesh to Brazil, rely on the SII AstraZeneca vaccine, the brand COVISHIELD, but demand is increasing in western countries.

It is also providing dose to the COVAX program supported by the World Health Organization and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance.

The UK government said the agreement follows SII’s assurance that providing the UK doses will not affect its promise to provide vaccines to poor countries.

According to official data, the UK so far has nearly 20.5 million residents vaccinating those who are getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Separately, EU pharmaceutical regulatory authorities are auditing SII manufacturing sites, Reuters reported on Monday. AstraZeneca pledged to deliver 180 million times to the EU in the second quarter.

The development was previously reported by Politico.

Report of Bhargav Acharya in Bangalore; Edited by Chris Reese and Rosalba OBrien

