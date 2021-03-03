Texas drops Covid restrictions amid wave of US reopens





Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday released the most sweeping reversal of coronavirus restrictions of any state in the United States, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses could open at full capacity next week.

Abbott’s executive order comes as many U.S. states and major cities experience sharp declines in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations begin to ease unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago.

“Now is the time to fully open Texas,” Abbott, a first-term Republican, said at a press conference. He said the order would take full effect on March 10.

The ordinance lifts all mask requirements statewide and prohibits local authorities from penalizing residents who do not wear face masks. It removes all restrictions on businesses in counties without a high number of hospitalizations.

Local officials can still apply limits to businesses where hospitalizations remain high, according to the ordinance, but they were prohibited from requiring them to operate at less than 50% of their capacity.

The governor said he was able to lift the restrictions because Texas, the third most populous U.S. state, administered nearly 5.7 million vaccines to its 29 million people.

According to Abbott’s office, at the end of March every senior who wants a vaccine could get one.

The decision puts Texasin in conflict with US President Joe Biden, a Democrat who has urged Americans to continue taking COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks, until vaccinations have completely wiped out the virus. virus.

Conflicting messages

In remarks to the White House on efforts to scale up vaccine production, Biden did not mention Texas. But the president appeared to be referring to Abbott’s executive order when he urged Americans to continue wearing facial protection. “Now is not the time to give up,” he said. “I have asked the country to wear masks during my first 100 days in power. Now is not the time to let our guard down. People’s lives are at stake.”

Referring to Abbott’s order on masks, White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN: “I hope the governor rethinks this. It’s just a small piece of cloth which is necessary. I don’t think it affects the economy of the state. “

As of Tuesday, 35 US states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, still require residents to wear face masks in public. Mississippi also lifted its face protection order on Tuesday.

More than 51 million Americans, or 15% of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden said on Tuesday that thanks to a deal with Merck & Co Inc to help make Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, his administration had obtained enough for every adult in the United States to be vaccinated by the end of the May.

COVID-19 infections have fallen in recent weeks across much of the world, including the United States.

According to a Reuters tally, around 68,240 new cases have been reported on average every day this week, or 27% of the maximum daily average reached on January 7. The United States has recorded 28,681,793 coronavirus infections and 513,721 deaths since the pandemic. has begun.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said from now on, bars, restaurants and other businesses can increase indoor capacity to 50% and stay open until 1 a.m.

“We have made incredible progress over the past few weeks and months, and I thank our business community for their continued commitment to saving lives,” Lightfoot said in a written statement.

(REUTERS)

