UK fintech boss warns that new rules will suppress startups





After the collapse of Wirecard, UK strict regulations on fintech groups will make it difficult for startups to get started and threaten the sustainability of small businesses, some of the industry’s top executives warned.

A government-sponsored review last week said fintech is “strategically important to the UK’s economic growth,” calling for a number of steps to make it easier for startups to scale.

At the same time, however, the Financial Conduct Authority plans to implement new rules to protect consumers, saying experts will increase costs in already low-profit sectors, which highlights a major tension in fintech regulation.

“If I started the payments business today, I saw e-money and thought it wouldn’t be attractive. . . Because the capital requirements are much stricter,” said Nik Storonsky, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bank Revolut.

Hundreds of fintech companies operate as "payment agencies" or "electronic money agencies" in the UK.

The new rules, which will become perpetual this year, are subject to stricter risk management standards that include detailed mitigation plans such as banks.

The FCA also provided clearer guidance on how fintech companies manage their customer funds, which are held in “secure” accounts of third-party banks and a Financial Services Compensation Scheme covering up to £85,000 per account holder. Is not subject to. From other financial institutions.

FCA told the Financial Times, “Given the importance of the payments and e-money sectors in the daily life of consumers, it is important for businesses to be resilient and ensure that customer funds are adequately protected to maintain trust and trust in the sector.” .

Storonsky already has a full banking license in the eurozone, and Revolut, which is applying for one in the UK, is benefiting from a variety of income sources such as subscription fees, costs for stock and cryptocurrency transactions, but relies on new business or card transaction fees. Can have a hard time.

“The standalone e-money business doesn’t fit the new rules,” he said.

Rich Wagner, CEO of Cashplus, who recently became a bank after years of operating as an e-money company, agreed that these changes would be a burden for small startups.

“In the past, there were significant differences in the number of compliance personnel required by e-money companies and banks. Now, the number of compliance personnel required by e-money institutions is increasing, but customer deposits are still not available. . . The business case for becoming a bank has become stronger.”

Wagner said the collapse of the German group Wirecard in June, where millions of customers locked accounts linked to Wirecard UK, highlighted the need for change.

“Wirecard got the regulators to wake up and talk about how tighter they should be,” he said.

FCA first outlined new interim guidelines for e-money companies two weeks after the collapse of wirecards.

David Kenmir, former regulator and partner of current PwC’s Financial Services Risk and Regulatory Practices, said the regulator is “effectively offsetting the industry’s increased costs and potentially rising fees.” [for consumers] The level of customer protection has increased.”

“The electronic money industry has evolved much faster than regulation,” he added. “If you look at some of the giants now, they are actually of a scale that can cause big problems for both customers and regulators if they fail. It is somewhat inevitable for regulators to look at the market.”

