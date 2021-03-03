Plumbers Across the United States Volunteer to Help Struggling Texas





Plumbers began to take their toll on Texas volunteering to help the state as it struggles to recover from a debilitating winter storm that left huge swaths of serious and long-lasting plumbing.

Texas became the center of an electrical and plumbing crisis when a record winter storm swept through the southern and central United States in February. The states primary electricity grid was unable to meet the huge demand as Texans tried to heat their homes. To make matters worse, non-winterized homes and utilities have cracked in the freezing temperatures. Burst pipes and cold outages affected 14.4 million Texans at one time.

Two weeks later, some 200,000 Texans are still on boil water advisories and 207 counties are reporting problems with the public water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said in an email.

Paul Mitchell, 73, a plumber from Cedarville, Ohio, drove about 1,200 miles to help the recovery effort in Austin.

Mitchell had never been to town before and is technically retired, but made the two-and-a-half-day trip with a trailer containing $ 5,000 in supplies donated by his local Ohio community.

A team of Water Mission volunteers work on home repairs in Austin, Texas.

On Monday, he visited a trailer park in Austin, working alongside volunteer plumbers from Kansas, California, New York and Georgia to help restore water for residents.

I had no idea I was going to be under the trailers, Mitchell said, adding that he wasn’t sure what he would do but was ready to help when needed. They gave me the address and I went.

Mitchell volunteered through Water Mission and Plumbers Without Borders, two groups hoping to make an impact on Texas recovery efforts.

The two groups are heading for uncharted territory. Water Mission is a Christian organization that generally works internationally in developing countries to help install water supply systems and provide people with access to clean drinking water.

Plumbers Without Borders is a tiny operation, run by a husband and wife in Washington state, Domenico and Carm DiGregorio, who work to connect licensed volunteer plumbers with organizations committed to improving access to clean water and to sanitation.

A man packs a shipment of plumbing supplies leaving the Water Mission headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina.

When they saw how overwhelmed local plumbers were after the storm left a trail of broken pipes in its wake, they knew they had to do what they could to bring as many plumbers as possible to Texas for them. help.

The DiGregorios gave the rally cry on their mailing list and offers to help start arriving almost immediately. They receive volunteer offers from plumbers from as far away as Norway. The couple is coordinating with Water Mission and local officials and unions in Texas to bring volunteers to work, especially in the poorest areas.

There is no equipment there, said Domenico DiGregorio. It is clear from reports out of Texas that this crisis will not end in weeks, but rather will take months. I was trying to find plumbers with trucks, tools and materials that could get down, ”he said.

George Greene IV, President and CEO of Water Mission, said that while his organization generally works internationally, whenever there is a need in the United States, we look to see if there is a role for us.

The need this time was clear. In conversations with Texas-based plumbing companies, he’s heard plumbers across the state have work orders they say will take them six months.

There is a huge need for a specific skill set that has limited bandwidth based on what’s currently available in Texas, he said, calling it a human resource shortage.

There was a plumbing repair job that took someone 15 minutes, Greene said. During those 15 minutes, they restored the water flow to a house that had not had water for two weeks.

The city of Austin works with volunteers to help coordinate and provide accommodations and the groups cover travel and repair costs, while the plumbers volunteer their time.

“In our culture, plumbers are generally not seen as humanitarians,” said Carm DiGregorio. “Plumbers across the country are looking after people in need, and they want to share their time with people who are less fortunate and lack resources.

For Mitchell, helping out was obvious. He and his wife both had Covid-19 and recovered in January, felt safe traveling and knew it was necessary.

I’m just grateful for the opportunity to serve other people, he said early Tuesday morning as he stepped out of the gate, heading to another trailer park, ready for work.

