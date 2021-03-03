Independent review encourages reforms to UK listing rules to promote growth and markets





The UK Listing Review, chaired by Lord Hill, aims to strengthen the UK’s position as the world’s leading financial center, including updates to the rules on free-flow requirements and dual-class sharing structures, along with safeguards to maintain UK high standards reform. It forms part of the plan to strengthen its position. It’s easier for the world’s most successful innovators to go public and grow in the UK.

The UK already has some of the world’s deepest and most liquid stock markets, raised over 43 billion dollars in 2020, and has a track record of attracting some of the world’s best companies.

The UK Listing Review, led by Lord Hill, was initiated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November of last year to further strengthen the UK’s position as an international destination for stock listings.

This review examines how the UK maintains a high standard of known corporate governance, shareholder rights, and transparency while making a set of recommendations for companies to raise equity and improve processes in the UK open market.

Key recommendations for review are:

Modernizing listing rules to allow dual-rank equity structures in the London Stock Exchanges (LSE) premium listing sector, giving directors (especially founders) improved voting on certain decisions, along with safeguards to maintain high corporate governance standards. .

It reduces the free liquidity requirement, reducing the amount of company shares in public hands from 25% to 15%, allowing companies to use other measures to demonstrate liquidity.

Annual Report of the City’s Status and Competitive Position to Congress by Superintendent

LSE’s standard publicly traded segment is rebranded and relocated to increase its appeal to companies of all sizes and types.

A fundamental review of the business prospectus scheme so that positions and proposals to the public to the regulated market in the future will be handled separately-this will ensure that it reflects the breadth and maturity of the UK capital markets and the evolution of the types of business being put on the market.

It liberalizes the rules regarding special purpose takeover companies (SPAC) with appropriate safeguards for investors.

Exchequer’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

We wanted a bold idea, so we asked Lord Hill to lead this review. The UK is one of the best places in the world to start, grow and go public, and now we have left the EU and are determined to increase this reputation.

This will help strengthen the UK’s business environment and continue to lead the world in protecting the high standards that underpin its position as a world-leading financial center while providing an open and dynamic capital market for both established and innovative companies. Means to do.

The reviews have more than just communicated, and we quickly consult on our recommendations, solidifying the UK’s reputation in global financial services.

Lord Hill of Oareford, chair of Listing Review, said:

The proposals announced today encourage investment in UK companies, support the development of innovative growth sectors such as technology and life sciences, benefit companies floating in London, simplify and streamline processes, and regulate more dynamic. It is designed to promote the regime. , Enhancing the UK’s competitiveness, ultimately giving millions of investors more opportunities to share their growth.

The recommendations of this report are not to open the gap between us and other global centers by proposing a radical new start to gain a competitive advantage. It is to fill a gap that has already been opened. All recommendations are consistent with the existing practices of other well-regulated financial centers in the United States, Asia and Europe.

The UK must continue to work to increase its reputation as a well-regulated global financial center open to business. Therefore, it is important that this is not considered a one-off exercise. That’s why the Superintendent must bring together ministers, regulators and all sectors of the market to create an annual correction report to ensure that the entire system is working together to promote the UK’s attractiveness as an international financial center.

Additional recommendations make it easier for companies to provide forward-looking guidance when raising capital. Consider how technology can help individual investors engage in stewardship. Updates the Financial Conduct Authority’s legal objectives to include an obligation to consider the UK’s attractiveness as a place of business. We personalize the information to better meet the needs of our investors. Improving the efficiency of the listing process Solve the problems of the wider financial ecosystem.

The government now carefully reviews the review recommendations and sets the next step. Many recommendations, including changes to the listing scheme, require consultation with the Financial Conduct Authority.

Additional information:

