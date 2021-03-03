Biden brings no relief to U.S.-China tensions





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden took office promising to act quickly to restore and repair America’s relations with the rest of the world, but a great country has yet to see US efforts to improve relations. : China.

From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, Biden has sought to ease tensions that have grown during President Donald Trumps’ four years in power. Yet there has been no opening to China.

While the Biden administration has put an end to the fierce rhetorical attacks and near-daily announcements of new sanctions against China that had become commonplace under Trump, it has yet to back down on any of Trump’s actions against Beijing.

This persistent state of low-intensity hostility has profound implications. China and the United States are the world’s two largest economies and the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Their struggle for power is complicating global efforts to deal with climate change and recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A d

Biden’s tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it is also the result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies have repeatedly sought to portray him as gentle on China, especially during the pandemic that arose there. Lawmakers on both sides are also unwilling to ease the pressure on China.

So, during their first month in office, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed many of the Trump administration’s most important measures targeting China, including a determination that its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitutes genocide and apartment. – without rejection of almost all of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Nor has the new administration signaled any slackening of Trump’s tariffs, restrictions on Chinese diplomats, journalists and academics in the United States, or criticism of Chinese policy towards Tibet, Taiwan and Hong. Kong. He also criticizes Beijing’s attempts to bolster its growing global influence through telecommunications technology, social media, and educational and cultural exchanges.

A d

Biden’s candidate for the head of the CIA, William Burns, made clear his concerns about many of these issues during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. And, the newly confirmed American Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was keen to stress her unease with the situation and pledged to fight against Chinese attempts to exert undue pressure on other countries. at the UN.

The context is clear: the United States is convinced that it and China are engaged in a duel for world domination. And neither is ready to back down.

China has sometimes had hopes that Biden would reverse what Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said were actions by the Trump administration that caused immeasurable damage to relations between the two countries.

The remarks follow a speech in which top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi demanded that the Bidens administration lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contact and cease what Beijing sees as unwarranted interference in areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

A d

Wang urged the United States to stop sullying the reputation of the ruling Communist Party in China. We hope that American policymakers will keep pace, see the trend of the world clearly, let go of prejudices, drop unwarranted suspicion, and act to bring Chinese politics to their senses to ensure the healthy and steady development of China and the states- United. relationships, he said.

But the anti-Chinese rhetoric has not abated. Senior officials in the Biden administration have vowed to use U.S. power to contain what many Democrats and Republicans see as growing Chinese threats to U.S. interests and values ​​in Asia-Pacific and beyond.

They have all repeatedly referred to China as a strategic rival or enemy, not a potential partner or friend, and also expressed their belief that America must surpass China.

Surpassing China will be the key to our national security in the decades to come, Burns said during his confirmation hearing. China is a formidable authoritarian adversary, methodically enhancing its abilities to steal intellectual property, suppress its own people, intimidate its neighbors, expand its global reach, and strengthen its influence in American society.

A d

It’s hard for me to see a bigger threat or challenge to the United States as far as I can see it into the 21st century than this. It’s the biggest geopolitical test we face, he said.

At least some Asian hands in the United States see Biden slowly moving towards possible re-engagement with China, in part because he wants to solidify his domestic position and make it clear that the United States is not a victim of Chinese predation.

They are holding back from the normal syndrome of a new administration that comes up against solving problems with China, said Danny Russel, who was assistant secretary of state for Asia under the Obama administration and is now vice president. from the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Russel said that Biden “sends messages that have the effect of showing that he is not gentle on China, that he is not a buddy for China, that he is not so desperate to ‘a breakthrough on climate change that will trade our national security interests.

A d

Chinese academics see little difference in Bidens’ approach.

Continuity takes precedence over adjustment and change, said Zhu Feng, professor of international relations at elite Nanjing University.

Biden will face a much more powerful and influential China than under the former US administrations, said Yu Wanli, professor of international relations at Beijing University of Languages ​​and Culture.

There has been a huge gap between what they think China is and what it really is, Yu said. Their Chinese policies are based on illusions, which must have bad consequences. It takes time for them to come back to reality.

Besides supporting Taiwan, the United States views Chinese policies in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and elsewhere as human rights issues, while China views them as sovereignty issues, Yu said. will always exist, and the pattern will always be the same.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos