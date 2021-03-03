American forces: rockets hit an air base in Iraq hosting American troops





US-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted Iraqi military base in western Iraq housing US troops

By SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

March 3, 2021 at 9:20 a.m.

3 min read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterEmail this article

BAGHDAD – At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi army said. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

The rockets hit the Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province at 7.20 a.m., Colonel Wayne Marotto spokesman said.

The Iraqi military later issued a statement saying the attack did not cause significant casualties and that security forces found the launch pad used for the missiles. An Iraqi military official said they were found in the al-Baghdadi area in Anbar, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

It was the first attack since the United States struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraqi-Syrian border last week that killed a militiaman, fueling fears of a possible repeat of a series of tit-for-tat attacks that escalated last year, culminating in the US-led drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani outside the airport of Baghdad.

Wednesday’s attack targeted the same base where Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January last year in retaliation for Soleimani’s murder. Dozens of American servicemen were injured and suffered concussions during the strike.

Denmark, which also has troops at the base, condemned the attack, saying coalition forces in Ain al-Assad are there at the invitation of the Iraqi government, helping to bring stability and security to the country.

The despicable attacks on the Ain al-Asad base in #Iraq are completely unacceptable, “Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted. Danish armed forces said two Danes, who were in the camp at the time of the attack, are unharmed.

Wednesday’s attack comes two days before Pope Francis travels to Iraq on a highly anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.

Last week’s U.S. strike along the border was in response to a wave of rocket attacks targeting the U.S. presence, including one that killed a Philippine coalition contractor outside of the U.S. Irbil airport.

After the attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a proportionate military response taken after consultation with coalition partners.

Marotto said Iraqi security forces were investigating the attack on Ain al-Assad.

US troops in Iraq significantly reduced their presence in the country last year under the Trump administration. Forces withdrew from several Iraqis based across the country to regroup mainly in Ain al-Asad and Baghad.

Frequent rocket attacks targeting the heavily walled Green Zone, home to the United States Embassy, ​​during President Donald Trump’s tenure frustrated the administration, resulting in threats to close the embassy and strike action. ‘climbing.

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos