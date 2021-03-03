US infrastructure earns a C over Biden investment plan





Bridges in poor condition, underfunded drinking water systems, roads riddled with potholes. President Bidens’ next ambitious goal is to fix the infrastructure of nations, and a new report suggests he has his work cut out for him.

The American Society of Civil Engineers on Wednesday gave U.S. airports, roads, waterways, and other systems a C, reflecting its view that nations’ infrastructure is in bad to poor shape and in dire need of repair. Upgrade.

AC, as you can imagine, is not something to be particularly proud of, said Thomas Smith, executive director of the professional group. There is a great need for improvement.

After pushing a $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure, the Biden administration is expected to focus on an infrastructure proposal of a similar magnitude. Improving the national infrastructure enough to achieve a B rating will require an investment of $ 2.6 trillion over the next decade, the engineering company said.

The group publishes these reports every four years. Despite the terrible warnings, the new one bore good news: the C is a slight improvement over the D or D + that the group had assigned since 1998. AD reflects a poor system, and a C means poor condition. AB is awarded to a system that is adequate for now and an A to infrastructure in exceptional shape and ready for the future.

Since the last report card in 2017, ratings have gradually improved in a handful of categories. The increased federal funding has helped improve aviation, inland waterways and ports, for example. Clean water and energy infrastructure have also improved as utilities make better use of resources and become more resilient, although that might seem hard to believe after the multi-day blackouts in Texas recently.

Yet only two of the 17 categories scored better than a C: ports in the Americas got a B and rail a B. Transit scored the worst, earning a D. Dams, roads, Dikes and stormwater systems from nations have been awarded a D.

Mr Smith said he was optimistic lawmakers and the public would support major infrastructure investments, especially as a barrage of costly disasters exacerbated by climate change has exposed the general state of disrepair. .

There’s just every reason to do this, and I feel like I’m learning so many lessons, he said.

