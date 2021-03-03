No’bee killing’ pesticides in UK sugar beet fields | Environment





Reduced bee populations and the pesticides used in British sugar beet fields this year will not be used after recent cold weather kills the virus-transmitting aphid.

The government broke its explicit pledge earlier this year, withdrawing a ban on products containing the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam, and the threat from the virus after pressure from the National Farmers Union and British Sugar. Therefore, emergency outdoor use was banned this year.

This decision sparked a protest against the government and a threat of legal action. However, the Minister of Environment said its use threshold has not been met after modeling, which currently shows that only 8% of sugar beet crops are likely to be infected with viral yellow disease this year.

While there is growing awareness of the detrimental role refined sugar plays in the development of long-term health problems, the UK’s domestic industry remains highly profitable. However, there is growing concern about the impact of harmful pesticides on pollinators, as severe insect decline and local ecosystems, especially chemicals, can flow into rivers amid lack of protection against use.

Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, said evidence of neonicotinoids of danger to pollinators continues to grow and that this should be the government’s last will for chemicals that kill these bees.

Agriculture relies entirely on the support of ecosystems where pesticides are eroding, and if we want to maintain the ability to eat on our own, governments need to set ambitious national pesticide reduction targets and help farmers switch to sustainable alternatives, he added. .

The Wild Life Trust said it would pursue judicial review if the government could not prove that it acted legally on the banned U-turn in January. They welcomed the announcement on Tuesday, but warned that the neonicotinoid threat has not gone away.

Environment (Defra) Minister George Eustice said: The urgent approval required for neonicotinoids in sugar beet is a good example of where precautions are in place.

Approval was granted with strict conditions, including allowing application only if winter weather conditions cause problems for aphids. If that pest threshold has not been passed, this seed treatment will not be used this year.

Defra put stringent conditions on approval, which means that pesticides can only be used if the modeling predicts that the level of viral infection will reach 9% across crops across the country.

Defra Minister Victoria Prentis told the BBC in January that the use of pesticides was not ideal, but she was convinced that it was appropriate.

Michael Sly, Chairman of the NFU Sugar Committee, said: Growers have pledged to treat sugar beet seeds this year only with neonicotinoids if the risk to the crop is high.

In 2018, EU member states officially banned the use of most neonicotinoids for outdoor crops to protect bees, but allowed emergency use in 10 countries.

When Britain promised to support an EU ban on all outdoor use of Tiamethoxam, then environment minister Michael Gove said: A key part of our 100 billion food industry is bigger than previously understood. We cannot afford to endanger pollinator populations.

A similar urgent application for the UK in 2018 was rejected after a government pesticide advisor said it would have an unacceptable effect on bees in flowering crops and flowering plants on the edge of a field.

It would harm birds and mammals that feed on seedlings from treated seeds, and added that algae consuming pelleted seeds are at risk of adversely affecting aquatic insect populations.

Studies have shown that neonicotinoids are harmful to pollinators and aquatic organisms, and can contribute to serious biodiversity reduction. Studies have shown that it can weaken the bee’s immune system, harm baby bees’ brain development and prevent them from flying. Another study found that honey samples were contaminated by neonicotinoids.

A paper recently published in Scientific Reports discovered the significant quasi-lethal effects of in-situ realistic exposure to neonicotinoids applied to soil on bee behavior and reproductive success.

