US demands that status of all Syrian detainees be made public





The Assad regime continues to imprison tens of thousands of innocent Syrians – women and children, the elderly, doctors and providers, journalists, human rights defenders, she said. At least 14,000 Syrians were reportedly tortured and tens of thousands were reportedly forcibly disappeared.

His request for detainee status and the return of bodies with time, place and cause of death follows the release on Monday of a new report by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria that the government Syrian arbitrarily arrested and detained individuals and committed war crimes and crimes against humanity while in detention. Other parties to the conflict have also committed crimes by unlawfully and arbitrarily depriving individuals of their liberty, he said.

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in March 2011 with anti-government protests that led to a civil war, rival groups have been accused of atrocities. They run prisons where widespread violations are reported against inmates.

The Syrian conflict has killed nearly half a million people, displaced half of the country’s 23 million pre-war inhabitants, including 5 million refugees abroad. Large parts of Syria are destroyed and tens of thousands of people still live in tent settlements.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States supports the Syrian people, Syrian civil society and a broad group of international partners to demand accountability and support a political solution set out in a Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 that endorsed unanimously a roadmap for peace in Syria adopted in Geneva on June 30, 2012.

It was endorsed by representatives of the United Nations, the Arab League, the European Union, Turkey and the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United States, Russia, China, France and Great Britain.

The roadmap calls for a Syria-led political process starting with the creation of a transitional governing body, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-supervised elections. In late January, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen expressed disappointment that five rounds of talks failed to lead to the start of drafting a new constitution, hinting that the Syrian government delegation was responsible for the lack. of progress.

German Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen has said that a political resolution must be in line with the 2015 resolution, but this political solution can only be found if Russia, in particular, puts pressure on the regime to that he accepts a real political solution.

He called vetoes from Russia and China on a UN resolution that would have guarded more than one border crossing point for the delivery of humanitarian aid to inhuman Syria. And he said it remains very disappointing that Russia has blocked the International Criminal Court from investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria, stressing that accountability is the key to reconciliation.

Russian senior adviser Stepan Kuzmenkov, whose country is the Syrians’ most important ally, has dismissed unverified accusations, lies and speculation about the country’s human rights.

He said it was a shame that speakers did not address the real issues that Syria and its government faced – the fight against terrorist groups especially in northwest Idlib and the illegal occupation. of its territory by the United States and the violation of its Resources.

Today’s meeting has nothing to do with international cooperation in the promotion and protection of human rights, Kuzmenkov said. Therefore, the discussion forced upon us cannot help stabilize the situation in Syria or international efforts to find a settlement there.

Mazen Darwish, president of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, called for a nationwide ceasefire and an urgent meeting under the auspices of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres de all countries affected by the Syrian conflict to develop a roadmap to implement the 2015 Security Council resolution in full.

He told the assembly by video link that there should also be an end to the death penalty, a listing and inspection of all places of detention and detainees, and the release of all detainees arbitrarily, in first and foremost women, children, the sick and the elderly.

There can be no lasting peace in Syria without transitional justice, Darwish stressed.

“Any attempt to reach a political agreement guaranteeing the interests of the warlords, without taking into account the grievances of the victims who simply want justice to be done, will ultimately only lead to a new war of revenge,” he said. warned.

