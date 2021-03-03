WTO General Assembly: British Statement





Item 8-E-Commerce and Moratorium Work Program on Imposing Tariffs on Electronic Transmissions-Request from India

Thank you to the Chairman and thank you for the statement in India, and I would like to tell you three things:

First, the UK strongly supports the moratorium on the imposition of tariffs on electronic transmissions, and fully supports making it permanent, as the profits from trade and investment are very important, including in developing countries.

Second, the UK welcomes the continued participation of its member states on this important issue. There are obviously different views across membership on the moratorium, but we think we don’t need to maintain a position like everyone else, but I think it’s important that the working program on e-commerce be a forum to discuss and debate these views. Do it. General Assembly agenda items.

Third, as COVID-19 continues to affect us, all digital trading and digital platforms have been essential to mitigating the economic and other consequences of the pandemic and will be critical to the post-epidemic economic recovery.

Reality will change if the WTO disagrees with e-commerce regulations. That would just mean that the rules on e-commerce will be written elsewhere, as they have been in the last 30 years, without the broader representation provided by the WTO. This is why we believe that the work delivered through JSI for e-commerce is important for both developing and developed countries to communicate the global rules for digital trade, and we continue to actively support this discussion.

Thank you, Chairman.

Item 9-Request to Avoid Export Restrictions on the Covid-19 Vaccine: Communication from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Paraguay

Thank you, Mr. Chairman, and thanks to Colombia and other supporters for writing the tables for this paper. This is an important argument.

We are all interested in supporting our supply chain and enabling businesses around the world to provide medical supplies to those in need. Public trading of vaccines is also a prerequisite to increase global vaccine production to meet global demand. As a result, we don’t think the barrier to trade restrictions on vaccines is of interest to anyone.

The UK looks forward to continuing to work with all WTO member states on how it can effectively address this epidemic and promote together the production and trade of vaccines and other medical products needed to address the challenges presented by the Secretary-General yesterday. It also includes exploring the ideas presented by the European Union today.

Thank you, Chairman.

Item 10-Introduction to documents on the legal status of the Joint Statement Initiative and the outcome of the negotiations: Requests from India and South Africa

Thank you, Chairman.

Id is grateful for the papers from India and South Africa. However, the UK does not share the view that the work of the Joint Statement Initiative is inconsistent with the rights and obligations of member states or the proper functioning of the WTO.

These JSI discussions have brought the energy and dynamism they desperately need for the WTO, and have enabled a significant portion of its members to make significant progress in areas where new rules and commitments are urgently needed to update the global trade system. JSI is some of the most important reforms carried out in the WTO.

We will encourage JSI participants to continue to drive more interest and participation throughout their membership. This will ensure that these negotiations are as comprehensive as possible and will pave the way for future multilateral negotiations to be adopted and the WTO to remain relevant.

Thank you, Chairman.

Item 11-Trade and Health: Covid-19 and beyond: Canada Update

Chairman, Thank you to Canada for updates on the next steps in the Trade and Health Initiative and the leadership of the Ottawa Group on this issue.

This epidemic is a shared challenge worldwide, and we are sharing an opportunity to address this issue for the benefit of our citizens through action in this House of Representatives.

Therefore, the UK has already fulfilled its operational commitments regarding its approach to tariff liberalization and export restrictions, as stated in the initiative’s text.

So, the Chairman, the UK, looks forward to working with Ottawa Group members and other WTO member states as this important work evolves.

Thank you, Chairman.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos