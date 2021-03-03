Pace of American vaccinations in relation to the world





President Joe Biden boasts that the United States is on track to be the first country in the world to immunize 100 million people. That’s true, but on a per capita basis, the United States is not the first in the world when it comes to vaccinations.

Israel administered about four times as many doses per 100 people as the United States, and the United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom also administered many more doses per capita than the United States, according to Our World in Data.

Speaking at an event on February 25 commemorating the 50 millionth vaccine against COVID-19, Biden noted that the United States was ahead of schedule to deliver on its pledge to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine to the during his first 100 days in office.

As we wrote, the United States was already pretty much at the rate Biden had set himself as a target – 1 million shots per day – before taking action as president. It has since increased. The average daily number of people vaccinated over seven days was 1.4 million on February 24, 47% more than on January 20, when Biden was inaugurated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions COVID Data Tracker. According to preliminary CDC figures, the United States had administered more than 78 million doses of the vaccine as of March 1, including more than 57 million since Biden took office.

“And the more people get vaccinated, the faster you will beat this pandemic,” Biden said from Eisenhower’s executive office building. “This is why one of my first goals in power, when just before my swearing in, I indicated that my goal was to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of people during my First 100 days as president. At first, critics said this goal was too ambitious; no one could do that. And then they said it was too small. But the bottom line is that America may be the first country, perhaps the only one to achieve this. “

In an address to a Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 vaccination center in Houston the next day, Biden again boasted that the United States was “ahead of schedule” to meet its goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

“And because of the people behind me and others, America … is going to be the first in the country maybe the first in the world to do this,” Biden said.

The implication, of course, is that the United States – the third most populous country – leads the world in vaccine distribution. And in raw numbers, that’s right, according to the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project.

But this is not true on a per capita basis.

When it comes to total COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per capita for countries with at least 1 million people, Israel leads the world, with 94.9 doses per 100 people as of March 1. Second, the United Arab Emirates at 60.9 doses per 100 people, and the United Kingdom is third with 31.1 doses per 100 people. By this measure, the United States ranks fourth with 23.2 doses per 100 people. This represents people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines – the only vaccines that were given at the time – require two doses to be more effective.

The US seven-day average for daily vaccine doses administered per 100 people also ranked fourth on March 1.

The United States is also not in the lead when looking at the percentage of a country’s population that has received at least one dose of a vaccine. According to a New York Times project, “Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Worldwide,” Israel (54%), UK (30.5%), Bahrain (19%) and Chile (19%) have all vaccinated a greater percentage of their population. than the United States (15%).

Biden’s bragging about the gross number of vaccinations in the US, leading the world, reminds us of former President Donald Trump’s frequent claims that the US leads the world in coronavirus testing . But as is the case with Biden here, Trump was citing raw numbers for a relatively populous United States as opposed to the per capita number.

