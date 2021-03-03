British Parliament Council Proposes Green Investment and Tax Cut





Carbon price

By the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK had participated in the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and had to obtain a permit or’permit’ to discharge under this scheme. ETS applies only to generators and businesses operating in highly energy-intensive industrial sectors, including refineries, cement, steel and chemical production, and aviation related to flights within the EU. The UK is introducing its own ETS, which is expected to largely reflect the EU ETS, although it uses a relatively smaller allowance in an attempt to make carbon more expensive.

There are two structural issues with carbon pricing systems, whether in ETS format or in taxes.

The first is that one country doesn’t include all the people it produces. Taken together, those covered by the ETS account for only about a third of UK emissions. Some of the people interviewed by the EAC asked for carbon pricing across the entire economy in the form of a carbon emission tax instead of extending the ETS. This aspect was not covered in detail in the EAC report, but the committee recommended that the government begin working on the scope of the carbon tax. There are media reports that the government is already doing this.

The second problem is that countries that have a form of carbon pricing may be less competitive than those that do not. A country’s carbon pricing will simply lead to a’carbon leak’ when production moves to a low-cost country.

ETS addresses the carbon leak issue by providing free credits to companies that compete with companies in countries that are not subject to carbon pricing. However, in terms of emissions reduction, this breaks the target of prioritizing carbon prices.

Accordingly, the EU plans to introduce the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) in 2023. CBAM will apply prices to raw materials extracted or produced outside the UK to ensure that domestic companies are not unfairly priced. There are deductions or exemptions for materials created in countries that apply carbon pricing, which could spur the introduction of domestic carbon pricing in more countries. Over time, the EU intends to expand CBAM to include articles that have domestically produced equivalents subject to domestic carbon pricing.

The EAC said measures are needed to ensure that the policy does not negatively impact developing countries, but encouraged the government to investigate CBAM’s merits for the UK.

With the UK taking over the G7’s presidency this year and hosting a Leaders’ Meeting in Cornwall in July and the UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November, the UK must be a global leader in the race towards net zero from the government.

We’ll have to wait for the UK to introduce tax and spending measures to give the UK a reasonable outlook to achieve a net zero commitment. However, businesses have the best opportunity to plan ahead by welcoming the UK government’s fiscal roadmap on how the tax system can evolve when it comes to green tax measures.

A version of this article was first published on CIOT’s blog.

